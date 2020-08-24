scorecardresearch
Monday, August 24, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan resumes shooting for KBC 12 after recovering from Covid-19. Here is how netizens reacted

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share a picture from the sets, where members of the unit were seen wearing PPE kits due to the ongoing pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2020 4:55:57 pm
amitabh bachchan, kaun banega crorepari, amitabh bachchan kbc shoot, kbc 12, nitesh tiwari kbc 12, trending, indian express, indian express newsBachchan was discharged from Nanavati hospital after three weeks of undergoing treatment for coronavirus on August 2.

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has left his fans stunned after he resumed shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Bachchan took to his blog to share a picture from the sets, where members of the unit were seen wearing PPE kits due to the ongoing pandemic. Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati hospital after three weeks of undergoing treatment for Covid-19 on August 2.

Though the 77-year-old actor revealed that the crew was following strict safety protocols, Bachchan’s return to the sets has triggered several reactions online, with many expressing concerns over his health. However, many also used the opportunity to express their opinion using memes. Here, take a look:

