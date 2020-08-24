Amitabh Bachchan resumes shooting for KBC 12 after recovering from Covid-19. Here is how netizens reacted

Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati hospital after three weeks of undergoing treatment for coronavirus on August 2.

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has left his fans stunned after he resumed shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Bachchan took to his blog to share a picture from the sets, where members of the unit were seen wearing PPE kits due to the ongoing pandemic. Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati hospital after three weeks of undergoing treatment for Covid-19 on August 2.

Though the 77-year-old actor revealed that the crew was following strict safety protocols, Bachchan’s return to the sets has triggered several reactions online, with many expressing concerns over his health. However, many also used the opportunity to express their opinion using memes. Here, take a look:

#AmitabhBachchan starts shooting for #KBC, barely a few days after recovering from #COVID19 Audience be like : pic.twitter.com/Egp0YAokBv — DJ Wale Bobby (@DJWaleBobby) August 24, 2020

Just in #AmitabhBachchan to comeback

After Covid-19 recovery as a host on

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 Like ——-//—— Share pic.twitter.com/IoDHscjbZH — BhiimBOY (@macbhim) August 24, 2020

AB Team : Sir you are trending #AmitabhBachchan right now : pic.twitter.com/eBied8CbNw — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) August 24, 2020

