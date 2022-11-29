Netizens react after WhatsApp’s case of data theft rumours surface

Earlier this week, news broke out that hackers have managed to steal the personal data of 500 million active users from WhatsApp. This claim was first made by Cybernews, which claimed that the hackers are willing to put the data for purchase. This claim raised questions about WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption that keeps private exchanges safe from a privacy breach.

In response to these accusations, a WhatsApp spokesperson has said “The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp.”

It was earlier reported that the user data was compromised from countries such as Saudi Arabia, France, Italy, Egypt, and Turkey. Interestingly, India’s name did not figure in the list, but this did not prevent Indian Twitter users from taking WhatsApp’s case over the alleged data theft.

Soon after the allegations of data theft surfaced, netizens flooded Twitter with memes and jokes about the cross-platform messaging app.

#WhatsApp data leak people are reacting like they will stop using it. Data leak lele Bhai Mera. Sab lele. 4 log text karte hai. — Abhay (@abhaysrivastavv) November 28, 2022

my data leak won’t benefit anyone #WhatsApp — Abdul Basit Khanani (@khananiabdulb) November 28, 2022

I’m really not surprised at #WhatsApp data leak news. Afterall it’s a Meta/Facebook brought thing ! — Adv. Alok Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@adv_alok_ranjan) November 28, 2022

GB WhatsApp user be like : Ye sab data leak aur privacy kya hota hai#WhatsApp #whatsappdataleak https://t.co/BeZ8nlJmFw — Pushkar (@Pushkar1103) November 29, 2022

How do i find the chat of my ex and my next in the #WhatsApp data leak ? — The Space monke (@TheSpacemonke1) November 28, 2022

After news of Data Leak of 500 million users across various countries from #WhatsApp Me to social media users be like:- pic.twitter.com/VwQpNjXbIM — Anushka Singh Rawat (@AnuRawat01) November 28, 2022

While many people raised concerns about the seriousness of their privacy infringement that can lead to financial fraud and identity theft, many people joked that they will not be affected by it.

