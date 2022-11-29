scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Netizens react after WhatsApp’s case of data theft rumours surface

Cybernews claimed that hackers are willing to put the data for purchase, even as a WhatsApp spokesperson denied the news of data leak.

Data theft WhatsApp, WhatsApp data leak, 500 million users data leaked whatsapp, privacy infringement whatsapp, data privacy whatsapp, viral memes WhatsApp, indian express

Earlier this week, news broke out that hackers have managed to steal the personal data of 500 million active users from WhatsApp. This claim was first made by Cybernews, which claimed that the hackers are willing to put the data for purchase. This claim raised questions about WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption that keeps private exchanges safe from a privacy breach.

In response to these accusations, a WhatsApp spokesperson has said “The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp.”

ALSO READ |#WhatsappDown trends as the instant messaging app stops working globally

It was earlier reported that the user data was compromised from countries such as Saudi Arabia, France, Italy, Egypt, and Turkey. Interestingly, India’s name did not figure in the list, but this did not prevent Indian Twitter users from taking WhatsApp’s case over the alleged data theft.

Soon after the allegations of data theft surfaced, netizens flooded Twitter with memes and jokes about the cross-platform messaging app.

While many people raised concerns about the seriousness of their privacy infringement that can lead to financial fraud and identity theft, many people joked that they will not be affected by it.

Advertisement

A Twitter user commented that the public’s reactions show as if they will stop using WhatsApp and asked the hackers to take his data as well, for only “four people text me anyway”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Another person said, “I’m really not surprised at #WhatsApp data leak news. Afterall it’s a Meta/Facebook bought thing!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 01:17:00 pm
Next Story

Intercom facility launched at Madurai Central Prison for inmates to converse with visitors

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close