Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

‘Wildlife paradise’: Netizens praise TN govt’s conservation efforts as Cauvery South sanctuary is notified

The sanctuary is home to 35 species of mammals, 238 species of birds, soft-shelled turtles, smooth-coated otters and four-horned antelopes, noted IAS officer Supriya Sahu.

tamil nadu wildlife conservation, Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary, wildlife, tamil nadu, indian expressAs per the government notification, the sanctuary extends across 6,86,406 square kilometres of reserve forest in Krishnagiri district’s Anchetty taluk and in Pennagaram and Palacode taluks in Dharmapuri district.

Wildlife conservation efforts in Tamil Nadu have earned plaudits online after Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu shared that the state government has notified the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary spread across the districts of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. Sharing glimpses of thriving flora and fauna at the sanctuary, Sahu congratulated the state government.

Calling it a wildlife paradise, the Tamil Nadu additional chief secretary (environment, climate change and forests) noted that the sanctuary is home to 35 species of mammals, 238 species of birds, soft-shelled turtles, smooth-coated otters and four-horned antelopes.

“Congratulations Tamil Nadu In a new era of conservation TN Govt has Notified the new ‘Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary’ in 68,640 Ha. Home to 35 species of mammals 238 species of birds, soft shelled turtles, smooth coated otters, four horned Antelopes its a wildlife Paradise #TNForest,” read the tweet.

Appreciation soon poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Congratulations. Hope communities surrounding are capacitated and their participation in conservation and improved livelihood opportunities are available. Kudos to GoTN and leadership.” Another wrote, “Last couple of years I’ve been hearing a lot of great news and achievements from TN forest dept. Thank you all. My heart goes out for all of you who are literally keeping us breathing.” A third user chimed in saying, “Well done govt of #TamilNadu @mkstalin @supriyasahuias very happy to see conservation at its peak…”

As per the government notification, the sanctuary extends across 6,86,406 square kilometres of reserve forest in Krishnagiri district’s Anchetty taluk and in Pennagaram and Palacode taluks in Dharmapuri district. The area has two elephant corridors, the Nandimangalam-Ulibanda Corridor and the Kovaipallam-Anebiddahalla Corridor.

“Successful tiger conservation in adjacent contiguous areas such as Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka has created a spillover effect and tigers have begun to occupy these traditional ranges where they had been locally extinct for a few decades,” read the notification.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 05:00:10 pm
