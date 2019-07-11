Bengaluru constable gets praise after photos show him covering open manhole

Toggle Menu
The constable was identified as Girish M from HSR Layout station and he was patrolling in a police vehicle on Sunday night when he spotted the open manhole.

People appreciated his efforts to ensure the safety of citizens.

A police official from Bengaluru is getting a lot of praise online for going beyond the call of duty and covering an open manhole on his own to ensure the safety of commuters. When he spotted the open manhole, the constable decided not to wait till civic officials reached the spot, and used a big stone to cover it. Now, photos of the constable are going viral.

Photos of him bulling the big boulder were shared online and it quickly gained a lot of attention, including that of Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pant.

While most lauded the constable for his efforts, others wondered why the manhole was open in the first place and asked the civic body to take action quickly.

