Bengaluru constable gets praise after photos show him covering open manhole

A police official from Bengaluru is getting a lot of praise online for going beyond the call of duty and covering an open manhole on his own to ensure the safety of commuters. When he spotted the open manhole, the constable decided not to wait till civic officials reached the spot, and used a big stone to cover it. Now, photos of the constable are going viral.

Advertising

The constable was identified as Girish M from HSR Layout station and he was patrolling in a police vehicle on Sunday night when he spotted the open manhole. After seeing a woman and child walk by it, he decided to cover it.

Photos of him bulling the big boulder were shared online and it quickly gained a lot of attention, including that of Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pant.

While most lauded the constable for his efforts, others wondered why the manhole was open in the first place and asked the civic body to take action quickly.

While this is a good deed. Why no FIR is booked against BBMP Contractors & people who steal/damage public property ? https://t.co/VW1DmmIuSU — shekarsrikanteswaren (@Calling_Shekars) July 8, 2019

Good work by Police, shame on bbmp. BBMP ENGINEERS ALSO SHOULD MAKE AROUND THERE LIMITS. If something happened ro public because of this they should be penalised. — True Face (@TrueFac94076566) July 8, 2019

ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು

Hatts off to over Karnataka police. — ಕಲಾವತಿ 💛❤️ (@kalavati190477) July 8, 2019

Salute to you Mr. Girish for your good job. But somehow feel that this is not your duty. BBMP is very slow in their duties. These days BTP has picked up the pace. BBMP to open up their eyes to see and ears to hear for better use of their working hours. Please gear up BBMP. — Babu Vittal (@BabuVittal1) July 8, 2019

You do your job we appreciate but the one who has to do ignore it a salute for your effort Has GOK providing proper mask & preventive health package for traffic police sir ? — Nation first (@vasudevchavan) July 7, 2019

Good to know….There are still a few good men… — Chowkidar Sharat (@sharkisharath) July 7, 2019