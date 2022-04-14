Netizens pay tribute to B R Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Indians across the country are paying tribute to B R Ambedkar, an eminent anti-caste icon who served as Independent India’s first law minister, Thursday.

Throughout his life, Ambedkar led a sustained anti-caste movement, that includes leading the Mahad Satyagraha that was held to allow the lower castes to access water from public wells. The distinguished jurist and economist is also credited with shaping the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and strengthening India’s labour laws.

Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1990. On his 131st birth anniversary, the netizens took to Twitter to pay tribute to his great legacy.

“I was born a Hindu because I had no control over this, but I shall not die a Hindu.” – Dr. BR Ambedkar#JaiBhim #DalitHistoryMonth #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/Me5Q2t8Bgc — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) April 13, 2022

Residents in my housing colony annually organise a function to celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s birthday. Glad to be home this year to attend it :) https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Jai Bhim to all of you 💙#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/P9xbTSVZAV — ആതിര | Aathira (@aathira_vk) April 14, 2022

An educated man without character and humility is more dangerous than a beast. If his education is detrimental to the welfare of the poor, the educated man is a curse to society. Character is more important than education.#DalitHistoryMonth#JaiBhim @HasmukhVSolanki pic.twitter.com/lwITsO2dKD — vipul (@Vipul_223) April 8, 2022

“The castes are anti-national. In the first place because they bring about separation in social life. They are anti-national also because they generate jealousy and antipathy between caste and caste.” –Dr. B. R. Ambedkar #JaiBhim — Razaul Haq Ansari (@RazaulHaqAnsari) April 14, 2022

A man way ahead of his time, his words still echoing through every passing generation, guiding us to strive for equality, liberty and fraternity. Happy Birthday Dr Ambedkar ❤️

.#AmbedkarJayanti #DalitHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/8gNTmod3M9 — smishdesigns (@smishdesigns) April 14, 2022

#KnowYourAmbedkar Part-1 1. Only an Indian who top in top world 1st talented person, according to Cambridge University, England 2011. 2. Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first Indian to pursue an Economics doctorate degree abroad. 3. 1st Indian who graduated DSc in Economics. pic.twitter.com/HE87s8g8Sf — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) April 9, 2020

Born in a Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar’s childhood was rife with discrimination and he faced untouchability in his formative years. However, he soon overcame the hardships and went on to earn a PhD degree in Economics at Columbia University in 1927 and also trained as a lawyer at the prestigious Gray’s Inn in London.

After Independence, Ambedkar became India’s first law minister. He served as the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. According to The Dalit Voice, Ambedkar added several progressive legislations in the Constitution such as giving women workers maternity leave through the Mines Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill and protecting labour rights with the Minimum Wages Act and the Indian Trade Unions Bill.