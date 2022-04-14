scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Netizens pay tribute to B R Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary

B R Ambedkar, an anti-caste icon and India’s first law minister, was born was April 14, 1891.

April 14, 2022
Ambedkar Jayanti, 131Ambedakar Jayanti, Jai Bhim, Dalit History Month, Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, Indian ExpressAmbedkar was the first Indian to pursue an Economics doctorate degree abroad.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Indians across the country are paying tribute to B R Ambedkar, an eminent anti-caste icon who served as Independent India’s first law minister, Thursday.

Throughout his life, Ambedkar led a sustained anti-caste movement, that includes leading the Mahad Satyagraha that was held to allow the lower castes to access water from public wells. The distinguished jurist and economist is also credited with shaping the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and strengthening India’s labour laws.

Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1990. On his 131st birth anniversary, the netizens took to Twitter to pay tribute to his great legacy.

Born in a Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar’s childhood was rife with discrimination and he faced untouchability in his formative years. However, he soon overcame the hardships and went on to earn a PhD degree in Economics at Columbia University in 1927 and also trained as a lawyer at the prestigious Gray’s Inn in London.

After Independence, Ambedkar became India’s first law minister. He served as the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. According to The Dalit Voice, Ambedkar added several progressive legislations in the Constitution such as giving women workers maternity leave through the Mines Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill and protecting labour rights with the Minimum Wages Act and the Indian Trade Unions Bill.

