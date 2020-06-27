scorecardresearch
Netizens miffed as Karnataka minister K Sudhakar’s daughter, wife use TikTok to wish on his birthday

While many wished him on his birthday and prayed for the speedy recovery of his family, others were miffed that a BJP minister put up a TikTok video at a time when tensions are running high between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2020 10:23:21 pm
karnataka, karnataka minister k Sudhakar, k Sudhakar birthday, k Sudhakar wife daughter tiktok video, Sudhakar family covid 19, Sudhakar family tiktok backlash, viral news, indian express Many members of K Sudhakar’s family have tested positive and is away at a quarantine facility.

A birthday message for Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar became a big topic of discussion on social media, but for the wrong reasons. When the minister shared a TikTok video sent by his daughter and wife, who are currently in a Covid-19 facility, people pointed out that the minister should know better and that he should urge his family to boycott the Chinese video-sharing platform and lead by example.

A day after Sudhakar’s father tested positive for Covid-19, his wife and daughter tested positive as well even as they remain admitted to a designated facility. The minister and his two sons, who tested negative, are in home quarantine. Celebrating the birthday away from his loved ones, the minister was touched by the sweet message sent to him on his special day, saying it was the only way they could wish him.

The video garnered a lot of attention online with many wishing him on his birthday and praying for the speedy recovery of his family. Others were miffed that a BJP minister put up a TikTok video at a time when tensions are running high between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. However, few defended the minister’s daughter saying one must not politicise a daughter’s wish on his birthday that too while they are at a hospital.

Apart from his family members, the domestic help of the minister had also tested positive and was admitted to a hospital.

In April, Sudhakar was quarantined along with three other ministers for coming in contact with a journalist who was coronavirus positive.

