Smriti Irani shares a GoT mashup to survive Tuesday and leaves many in splits

Like many, Smriti Irani is a fan of Game of Thrones, and she’s made it evident with multiple Instagram posts about the series. On Tuesday, the Union Textile Minister shared a GoT-inspired spoof to deal with the second day of the week. Irani posted a GoT-version of Taylor Swift’s superhit song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, which left many in splits.

The video shows characters from Game of Thrones mouthing the lyrics of the hit song. But it was the minister’s caption accompanying the video that stole the show: “When this song plays in your head with that ☝️ caption — DJ wale babu thoda gaana chala de #tuesdaytashan #siyapa 🤦🏻‍♀️”

Watch the video here:

The video brought some cheer to Taylor Swift fans as well as fans of the series. While one user said that the video was “so relatable”, another quipped, “GOT represents Taylor”.

Irani is no stranger to posting GoT-related posts and memes. Remember her epic post when she commented on the show comparing the return of the character John Snow with that of Mihir Virani from the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? “#jonsnow comes back from the dead and people thought only #mihir could #comeback alive,” Irani wrote.