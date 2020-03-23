‘Ashamed and sorry’: Netizens fume after Air India complains of staff being ostracised

Air India have been rescuing stranded Indians from foreign countries for years, in various disasters not just coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Air India/ Twitter) Air India have been rescuing stranded Indians from foreign countries for years, in various disasters not just coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Air India/ Twitter)

Air India on Sunday called out “vigilante” Resident Welfare Associations for “ostracising” its crew members who had travelled to international destinations, including coronavirus-hit countries, and appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure that they are treated with respect.

The national carrier said in a release that the RWAs and neighbours were obstructing its crew from turning up for duty and even calling the police on them.

They also underlined how the cabin crew members were supplied with hazmat suits, sanitisers and masks and have taken full precautions while performing their duties. Also highlighting how the crew were on mandatory “home quarantine” and underwent hospital check-ups, the company urged all to respect the national carrier’s staff.

The complaint came on the same day people thanked emergency workers and others for their service, and on social media many were upset that the airline staff have faced harassment. Many apologised on behalf of those who have insulted the staff and thanked the airline for continuing to help Indians in distress.

Shameful for fellow citizens who ostracise the AI heroes. They are the crew who’ve stood with the nation in bringing back stranded Indians. 🙏 https://t.co/V0c4s9x9ip — Rakesh Tripathi (@rtripathi6) March 23, 2020

Ashamed. How low can the scum get?

This is how we are treating our soldiers against Corona who risk their lives to rescue Indians from danger. https://t.co/qexgaEQ25l — स्तुति शर्मा (@Stuti_d_great) March 23, 2020

If somebody is ready to step forward for saving the life of others, it’s our duty to appreciate their work and welcome them. #AirIndia #SaluteCoronaFighters https://t.co/DhNiMlVwSz — Nikesh kumar (@NNNikeshhhh) March 23, 2020

It’s sad that Maharaja has to give this in press release. Imagine if your kid is stuck in Wuhan or Italy and they have brought them back home I feel sad Meanwhile @narendramodi @AmitShah please arrange 5 star hotels for this fantastic crew. Save them and ensure survival. https://t.co/m7s0yTccie — Mihir Vora (@MihirVora9) March 23, 2020

How can we be inconsiderate and foolish! https://t.co/d4d7tvqLGn — Neha Singh (@J_NehaR) March 23, 2020

How insensitive can people get? They are putting their lives at risk to bring back your family members. And then some good-for-nothing RWA members are not allowing them to enter their own houses. Ye sab ke sab namoone India mein hi kyun bhare pade hain? https://t.co/wlevHMbicv — Vikas Yogi (@yogivikas) March 23, 2020

Shame, shame, shame on these vigilante scoundrels. But I am certain they must have been clapping hard at 5 pm. Hypocrites. — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) March 22, 2020

Our country owes your crew the most. They have been the bravest to go beyond our borders & bring back our people safely. Every person rescued by you owes you their life. Thank you for giving us a shoulder with your fearless crew & aircrafts. My patronage will always be with you. — Prithvi Mani (@prithm) March 22, 2020

People are idiots.. This is shameful! https://t.co/EoDG7MMGBk — Nivranshu Sharma (@NivranshuF1) March 23, 2020

Selfishness, they should be greeted with much respect. Police should arrest such complainers. — Nikhil Upreti (@babanikku) March 22, 2020

Thank you Air India team for the great service to the Nation you are doing.

You guys are super.

Some bad apples are there in society. Lets name & shame them. 1.3B people are with you. — Rinku (@rinku_views) March 22, 2020

RWA’s is elected for the people of the society not to start a gundda raj. Salute to the crew of Air India, working tirelessly to bring back our people home. — MAHIMA SHASTRI 🇮🇳 महिमा शास्त्री (@MahimaShastri) March 22, 2020

Whosoever are behaving like this with own country people should be dragged and jailed for months . These airlines staff risked their life for other . — Sumit (@iamdecipherable) March 22, 2020

This is ridiculous. We are proud of air india crew. They are the real life heroes !! ❤️ — Prati S (@SPrati7) March 22, 2020

Air India has sent two flights to Wuhan to evacuate 647 people, and a special flight to Rome to airlift 263 Indians stranded there.

