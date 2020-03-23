Follow Us:
Monday, March 23, 2020
COVID19

‘Ashamed and sorry’: Netizens fume after Air India complains of staff being ostracised

Many apologised on behalf of those who have insulted Air India staff and thanked the airline for continuing to help Indians in distress.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2020 2:16:05 pm
air india, air india staff ostracised, air india coronavirus, coronavirus air india flight rescue, covid 19 air india crew harassed, viral news, indian express Air India have been rescuing stranded Indians from foreign countries for years, in various disasters not just coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Air India/ Twitter)

Air India on Sunday called out “vigilante” Resident Welfare Associations for “ostracising” its crew members who had travelled to international destinations, including coronavirus-hit countries, and appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure that they are treated with respect.

The national carrier said in a release that the RWAs and neighbours were obstructing its crew from turning up for duty and even calling the police on them.

They also underlined how the cabin crew members were supplied with hazmat suits, sanitisers and masks and have taken full precautions while performing their duties. Also highlighting how the crew were on mandatory “home quarantine” and underwent  hospital check-ups, the company urged all to respect the national carrier’s staff.

The complaint came on the same day people thanked emergency workers and others for their service, and on social media many were upset that the airline staff have faced harassment. Many apologised on behalf of those who have insulted the staff and thanked the airline for continuing to help Indians in distress.

Air India has sent two flights to Wuhan to evacuate 647 people, and a special flight to Rome to airlift 263 Indians stranded there.

