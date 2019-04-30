Netizens laud Indian Coast Guard rescue team for saving endangered turtle

The Indian Coast Guard rescued an endangered turtle after it was found entangled in a fishing net near the maritime boundary with Pakistan. Once rescued, the Olive Ridley turtle was checked for injuries and later released into the Arabian Sea.

Advertising

ALSO READ | This video of a chimpanzee using Instagram like a pro is blowing people’s minds

A video of the rescue operation was shared on social media by news agency ANI. In the 1.49-minute clip, which has now gone viral, a team of rescuers approach the turtle entangled in the net and free it.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Indian Coast Guard carried out a rescue mission on April 24 along the maritime boundary with Pakistan where they saved a vulnerable and endangered Olive Ridley Turtle entangled in a net at sea and released her into the Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/F6l9wUfPn1 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Many lauded the effort of the Indian coast guard rescue team. “Kudos to the Coast Guard. Entanglement in plastic nets is causing great harm to marine life… This also entails coastal protection,” read one of the many comments on the tweet.

salute @IndiaCoastGuard jai hind… many congratulations to this team https://t.co/AYlFIffmTW — Anurag Mishra (@anuragemrc) April 29, 2019

We must cut every threads that resist NATURE from development.

Good job @IndiaCoastGuard https://t.co/uJOdOpcs73 — Sonu Jha (@SonuJha15586339) April 29, 2019

Kudos coast guard’s 👍 — chowkidar Mukesh Sangoi (@sangoi_mukesh) April 29, 2019

A lot of people failed at what you accomplished, simply because they were busy finding problems while you were busy SOLUTIONS. Well done.. — Taj (@tajagrala) April 30, 2019