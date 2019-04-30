Toggle Menu
Netizens laud Indian Coast Guard rescue team for saving endangered turtle

Once viral, many lauded the effort of the Indian coast guard rescue team, who took care of the endangered species.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued an endangered turtle after it was found entangled in a fishing net near the maritime boundary with Pakistan. Once rescued, the Olive Ridley turtle was checked for injuries and later released into the Arabian Sea.

A video of the rescue operation was shared on social media by news agency ANI. In the 1.49-minute clip, which has now gone viral, a team of rescuers approach the turtle entangled in the net and free it.

Watch the video here:

Many lauded the effort of the Indian coast guard rescue team. “Kudos to the Coast Guard. Entanglement in plastic nets is causing great harm to marine life… This also entails coastal protection,” read one of the many comments on the tweet.

