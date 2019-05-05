Netizens laud UP cop for braving fire to prevent bigger accident

Netizens are lauding the actions of a sub-inspector after pictures of him dragging out LPG cylinders from a house which caught fire went viral online on social media.

Advertising

After a fire was reported from a house in Alamkhani in Bilaspurpur, Bilaspur Chowki incharge Akhilesh Kumar Dixit along with his team rushed to the location.

“Around 3.15 pm the police reached the spot and a crowd was gathered outside the house belonging to Geeta and Phool Singh. Somebody informed the officials that two LPG cylinders with full gas were kept inside the house,” SHO Dankaur, Samresh Singh, said.

It did not take long for the pictures of the sub-inspector to go viral after they were tweeted by journalist Shafaque Alam. “Bilaspur Chowki incharge Akhilesh Dixit demonstrated extreme valour and safely fished out two LPG cylinders from a house where a fire broke out in Greater Noida.”

Real Hero: Bilaspur Chowki incharge Akhilesh Dixit demonstrated extreme valour and safely fished out two LPG cylinders from a house where a fire broke out in Greater Noida. Averted a tragedy. See tears of joy on houseowner’s face. This cop should be honoured. pic.twitter.com/rWVpZ4A0QO — Shafaque Alam (@shafaquealam) May 3, 2019

To prevent the fire from spreading, Dixit arranged for blankets and then went inside the house to bring out the cylinders. Once the cylinders were safely removed, the fire was doused and no person was injured in the blaze.

Advertising

“After giving a thought to the situation, SI Akhilesh Kumar Dixit quickly arranged a blanket from a neighbouring house. He then covered his body with the blanket and barged into the house and came back with the cylinders, preventing any bigger damage,” Singh added.

Dixit’s brave act was lauded by many who felt that he risked his own life for the safety of others. “Real Hero… The action of this sub officer need to be recognised,” tweeted a user on the viral post.

A true hero. things could have turned really dangerous for him, had the cylinders exploded when he was bringing them out. https://t.co/v6GYBecUIT — Sriram Venkatesh (@sampavar) May 4, 2019

Real life Hero … Kamaal kar diya Dixit ji ! https://t.co/PBIW1V0rmu — Gaurav Karera (@gaurav_karera) May 4, 2019

It’s an honour to have Akhilesh Dixit like Bravehearts in @Uppolice .His act of gallantry must be acknowledged and suitably rewarded by @UPGovt and @Uppolice department. Salute. https://t.co/cw8XktvQlu — Ankur Pandey (@Ankurpandey05) May 4, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)