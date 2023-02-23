‘Modern chakki’: Netizens intrigued by this ‘desi ingenuity’

Indians are known for their ingenuity when it comes to quick fixes to common problems. One such cost-effective alternative where a stone mill has been ‘converted’ into a wet grinder has grabbed eyeballs online.

Traditionally, the grinder is made of two stones that move over each other to crush and powder grains. A piece of wood placed on top is used to manually turn the top stone to make flour.

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, the wooden handle has been replaced by two bottle pieces and water is also dripping from the top. The quick fix eliminates the need to turn the handle. The circular stones are seen connected to a motor which triggers the rotating motion.

As the bottle pieces rotate, water drips into the grinder from a pipe attached to the bottle piece on the top. A person is seen adding what seems to be soaked black gram and the wet mix is seen flowing out of the grinder.

Indian Administrative Service officer Hari Chandana shared the clip and urged netizens to caption the “#desi ingenuity”.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 9,000 views on Twitter. Some users came up with quirky captions and a user was inquisitive to know what was being prepared.

A user commented, “Modern chakki.” Another user wrote, “Technology’s good, what they’re preparing actually??” A third user remarked, “No ChatGPT Required. No Artificial Intelligence (AI) Required, No Programming Required, INVEST IN DREAMS. NOW GRIND.THEN SHINE.”