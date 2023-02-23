scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

‘Modern chakki’: Netizens intrigued by this ‘desi ingenuity’

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, the wooden handle has been replaced by two bottle pieces and water is also dripping from the top. The quick fix eliminates the need to turn the handle. The circular stones are seen connected to a motor which triggers the rotating motion.

Bottle pieces fixed on millIndian Administrative Service officer Hari Chandana shared the clip and urged netizens to caption the “#desi ingenuity”.
Listen to this article
‘Modern chakki’: Netizens intrigued by this ‘desi ingenuity’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indians are known for their ingenuity when it comes to quick fixes to common problems. One such cost-effective alternative where a stone mill has been ‘converted’ into a wet grinder has grabbed eyeballs online.

Traditionally, the grinder is made of two stones that move over each other to crush and powder grains. A piece of wood placed on top is used to manually turn the top stone to make flour.

ALSO READ |‘Great Indian jugaad’: Shopkeeper comes up with creative method for social distancing

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, the wooden handle has been replaced by two bottle pieces and water is also dripping from the top. The quick fix eliminates the need to turn the handle. The circular stones are seen connected to a motor which triggers the rotating motion.

As the bottle pieces rotate, water drips into the grinder from a pipe attached to the bottle piece on the top. A person is seen adding what seems to be soaked black gram and the wet mix is seen flowing out of the grinder.

Indian Administrative Service officer Hari Chandana shared the clip and urged netizens to caption the “#desi ingenuity”.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 9,000 views on Twitter. Some users came up with quirky captions and a user was inquisitive to know what was being prepared.

Also Read
IIT graduate teaches maths through Youtube videos
This IIT graduate wants to instill passion for maths among students, disl...
Battle of Baghpat fight between chaat sellers in UP
‘Battle of Baghpat’: Netizens recall iconic fight that broke out between ...
Bed for bedridden patients
Kerala man builds unique bed equipped to carry out primary needs of bed-r...
Man orders book from Amazon but instead receives a random book with a note from seller
Man orders book from Amazon but instead receives a random book with a not...

A user commented, “Modern chakki.” Another user wrote, “Technology’s good, what they’re preparing actually??” A third user remarked, “No ChatGPT Required. No Artificial Intelligence (AI) Required, No Programming Required, INVEST IN DREAMS. NOW GRIND.THEN SHINE.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:48 IST
Next Story

Applications Open for a Host of Industry-relevant, New-age Programmes

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close