Friday, July 31, 2020
‘Return of the Omnipresent’: Netizens in splits as Netflix India welcomes Radhika Apte in K3G-style

Earlier, Netflix India didn't mind calling themselves Radflix and with this spoof once again fans are happy that Apte is back and so is their tongue-and-cheek posts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2020 8:12:14 pm
radhika apte, netflix india, radhika apte netflix spoof, Raat Akeli Hai, radhika apte Raat Akeli Hai, netflix india memes, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Netflix India once again proved that Radhika is omnipresent and was happy to welcome her back in Bollywood style. (Source: Netflix India/ Instagram)

Netflix India’s love or ‘obsession’, as netizens like to call it, with Radhika Apte is not new and the streaming company too has never shied from owning it. Now, after a gap of two years, when Apte is back with a original film on the platform, the latter is not holding itself back in rejoicing. Of course, with a dash of humour, as always.

Netflix has created a spoof video to celebrate Apte’s latest release Raat Akeli Hai, welcoming her back in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G) style — with Shah Rukh Khan making a grand entrance upon returning and Jaya Bachchan greeting him with aarti ki thali!

Watch the video here:

The actor, too, was in splits, to which the streaming company replied with lines of another K3G song.

Earlier on, the company’s Twitter page had shared an emotional message: “Not like we’re keeping count and not like we’ve waited 2 years to tweet” of her return.

People on social media loved the spoof video, especially for the fact that the streaming company doesn’t mind creating memes on itself and said they missed the sweet association of the Sacred Games actor and the company.

In 2018, the streaming services had shared similar videos declaring their undying love for Radhika Apte, and the willingness to laugh at themselves made them an instant hit on social media. It all started when netizens noticed many shows and films featuring her appeared on platform and triggered a meme-fest online.

