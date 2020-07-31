‘Return of the Omnipresent’: Netizens in splits as Netflix India welcomes Radhika Apte in K3G-style

Netflix India once again proved that Radhika is omnipresent and was happy to welcome her back in Bollywood style. (Source: Netflix India/ Instagram) Netflix India once again proved that Radhika is omnipresent and was happy to welcome her back in Bollywood style. (Source: Netflix India/ Instagram)

Netflix India’s love or ‘obsession’, as netizens like to call it, with Radhika Apte is not new and the streaming company too has never shied from owning it. Now, after a gap of two years, when Apte is back with a original film on the platform, the latter is not holding itself back in rejoicing. Of course, with a dash of humour, as always.

Netflix has created a spoof video to celebrate Apte’s latest release Raat Akeli Hai, welcoming her back in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G) style — with Shah Rukh Khan making a grand entrance upon returning and Jaya Bachchan greeting him with aarti ki thali!

Watch the video here:

The actor, too, was in splits, to which the streaming company replied with lines of another K3G song.

Earlier on, the company’s Twitter page had shared an emotional message: “Not like we’re keeping count and not like we’ve waited 2 years to tweet” of her return.

Not like we’re keeping count and not like we’ve waited 2 years to tweet this and not like we’re crying but Radhika Apte returns to a Netflix original tomorrow! 😭😭😭#RaatAkeliHai — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 30, 2020

People on social media loved the spoof video, especially for the fact that the streaming company doesn’t mind creating memes on itself and said they missed the sweet association of the Sacred Games actor and the company.

In 2018, the streaming services had shared similar videos declaring their undying love for Radhika Apte, and the willingness to laugh at themselves made them an instant hit on social media. It all started when netizens noticed many shows and films featuring her appeared on platform and triggered a meme-fest online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd