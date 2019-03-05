Toggle Menu
How Tweeple reacted to Air India telling crew to say ‘Jai Hind’ after in-flight messages

As the announcement was known to Netizens, it quickly got everyone talking online. From politicians to business tycoons, everyone weighed in on the special notice, as an image of the circular went viral.

The new notice left many Twitterati to crack jokes online.

Air India issued an advisory Monday asking its crew members to say “Jai Hind” after every in-flight announcement “with much fervour”, and the move has generated a lot of debate online.

“With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ‘Jai Hind’ at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour,” the advisory issued by Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, said. While former Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani had issued a similar directive to pilots in 2016, an official said that the current advisory was a reminder to the staff that was in line with the “mood of the nation”.

While many lauded the initiative, others were not so impressed, asking if it would help the national carrier improve their financial condition. Many came up with jokes as to how announcements might take place on Air India flights.

