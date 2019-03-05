How Tweeple reacted to Air India telling crew to say ‘Jai Hind’ after in-flight messages

Air India issued an advisory Monday asking its crew members to say “Jai Hind” after every in-flight announcement “with much fervour”, and the move has generated a lot of debate online.

Advertising

“With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ‘Jai Hind’ at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour,” the advisory issued by Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, said. While former Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani had issued a similar directive to pilots in 2016, an official said that the current advisory was a reminder to the staff that was in line with the “mood of the nation”.

Politicians to business tycoons, everyone weighed in on the special notice, as an image of the circular was shared widely on social media.

While many lauded the initiative, others were not so impressed, asking if it would help the national carrier improve their financial condition. Many came up with jokes as to how announcements might take place on Air India flights.

Soon we can hear: “Sir you cannot use the toilet now, please be seated.. Jai Hind” https://t.co/ELZBYCb7jJ — Sridevi. (@MokaralaSridevi) March 5, 2019

We will never cancel flights or misplace your luggage in future. *JaiHind* https://t.co/BFgmot2sKo — Sneha Banerjee (@snehabanerg) March 5, 2019

The flight will be delayed a further 20 minutes to accommodate a late running MP, Jai Hind. https://t.co/TqsY4ew9Kh — Rushab (@maximustaurean) March 5, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, we are passing through turbulent weather, please fasten your seatbelts belts, Jai Hind! Please do not use the toilets now, Jai Hind! Cabin crew to landing stations, Jai Hind! Advertising We apologize for the delay in departure, Jai Hind!https://t.co/uC25ccGk6r — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 5, 2019

Now all crew need to say Jai Hind instead of thank you. Airlines need to use Sanskrit Prayer before its plane takes off https://t.co/dOMpcNwemY — Nirmal Kumar Ganguly (@NirmalGanguly) March 5, 2019

Finally. Now all of Air India’s problems are solved. I no longer need to fund the airline. https://t.co/zXaFFxWPul — Jai Behind (@ram2sun) March 5, 2019

Now we can prove our patriotism in air also…are you serious @airindiain https://t.co/MqWyQSzY9l — Dhruv jha (@Jha_dhruv1) March 5, 2019

WoW air India..you solved all your Debt problems and problems with wasting tax payers money. For once please go beyond jingoism please. — Abhishek (@AbhishekDutta05) March 4, 2019

I feel this is a very good move and it should be made compulsory in all such organization where announcements are made. https://t.co/Ud4DhUAUQV — shelly dang (@mrsshellydang) March 5, 2019

Good. As a National carrier this should be done. https://t.co/4mgjGvzKGZ — Indra (@indramlal) March 5, 2019

Now with this new move, I’m sure Air India will soon become profitable. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/5Am6UyiQPe — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 4, 2019