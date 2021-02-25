Netizens have a field day as Axar, Ashwin bamboozle England yet again

Updated: February 25, 2021 7:23:36 pm
Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin produced scintillating performances on Day 2 of the third Test in Ahmedabad to bundle England out for a paltry second-innings score of 81 in Ahmedabad. And expectedly, it triggered a flood of reactions on social media with many celebrating with memes.
While Axar grabbed his second five-wicket haul of the match, Ashwin became only the sixth spinner in the world and the fourth Indian overall to take 400 Test wickets. He also became the second-fastest to reach the milestone after Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who made it in his 72nd Test.
India looked well on course to claim only their second Test victory inside two days, reaching 11/0 in pursuit of a mere 49 against England.
A major milestone for India’s spin king R Ashwin 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QbXdiD8fYO
— ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021
Here is how netizens reacted:
Anil Chaudhary to 3rd Umpire after today’s play😂#INDvENG #BCCI #AxarPatel #JoeRoot pic.twitter.com/3K1bKKl7PL
— Himanshu Gulati (@hg2601) February 25, 2021
*Axar Patel :- 👀#AxarPatel#INDvsENG #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/zL1oqKJXGc
— Chintan Kalsariya 🇮🇳 (@iAmchintan69) February 25, 2021
Axar and Ashwin to all England’s Batsman :- #INDvENG #AxarPatel #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/PJP9uS4O08
— ᏒᎪhuᏞ कश्यप (@RKashyap4141) February 25, 2021
This test match #pitch #INDvENG#AxarPatel pic.twitter.com/0yzoBELvSO
— sunny (@AbnormalSunny) February 25, 2021
Bumrah & Ishant in second innings be like :#ENGvIND #INDvENG #AxarPatel #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/e8lA7i2gWJ
— CricketJivi (@Extra__Cover) February 25, 2021
Kohli : We have to get England Out as early as possible !
Le #AxarPatel & #Ashwin : #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/T0vFPDrrvT
— Akshit Sharma🇮🇳 (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) February 25, 2021
#ENGvIND
AXAR patel and R ashwin
Back to back bowling pic.twitter.com/7UydWVkuGS
— illakiya ❤️❤️ 🇮🇳🚩 (@illakiyakutty) February 25, 2021
India Vs England 2021 – Ahmedabad
Vs
India Vs England 1981 – Bombay
Uncanny#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/e6Oq4EYHto
— Vinayak Anawalikar (@V_Anawalikar) February 25, 2021
I wish lockdown passed as quickly as India v England test matches.
— Mick Collins (@MickPCollins) February 25, 2021
