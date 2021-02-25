Netizens have a field day as Axar, Ashwin bamboozle England yet again

While Axar grabbed his second five-wicket haul of the match, Ashwin became only the sixth spinner in the world to take 400 Test wickets. (Source: @iAmchintan69/Twitter)

Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin produced scintillating performances on Day 2 of the third Test in Ahmedabad to bundle England out for a paltry second-innings score of 81 in Ahmedabad. And expectedly, it triggered a flood of reactions on social media with many celebrating with memes.

While Axar grabbed his second five-wicket haul of the match, Ashwin became only the sixth spinner in the world and the fourth Indian overall to take 400 Test wickets. He also became the second-fastest to reach the milestone after Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who made it in his 72nd Test.

India looked well on course to claim only their second Test victory inside two days, reaching 11/0 in pursuit of a mere 49 against England.

A major milestone for India’s spin king R Ashwin 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QbXdiD8fYO — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021

Here is how netizens reacted:

#ENGvIND

AXAR patel and R ashwin

Back to back bowling pic.twitter.com/7UydWVkuGS — illakiya ❤️❤️ 🇮🇳🚩 (@illakiyakutty) February 25, 2021

India Vs England 2021 – Ahmedabad Vs India Vs England 1981 – Bombay Uncanny#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/e6Oq4EYHto — Vinayak Anawalikar (@V_Anawalikar) February 25, 2021