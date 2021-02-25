scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Latest news

Netizens have a field day as Axar, Ashwin bamboozle England yet again

India looked well on course to claim only their second Test victory inside two days, reaching 11/0 in pursuit of a mere 49 against England. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2021 7:23:36 pm
axar patel, india vs england, axar patel first over, ind vs eng pink ball test, axar patel ind vs eng 2nd innings, watch axar patel first over, india cricket, cricket newsWhile Axar grabbed his second five-wicket haul of the match, Ashwin became only the sixth spinner in the world to take 400 Test wickets. (Source: @iAmchintan69/Twitter)

Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin produced scintillating performances on Day 2 of the third Test in Ahmedabad to bundle England out for a paltry second-innings score of 81 in Ahmedabad. And expectedly, it triggered a flood of reactions on social media with many celebrating with memes.

While Axar grabbed his second five-wicket haul of the match, Ashwin became only the sixth spinner in the world and the fourth Indian overall to take 400 Test wickets. He also became the second-fastest to reach the milestone after Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who made it in his 72nd Test.

India looked well on course to claim only their second Test victory inside two days, reaching 11/0 in pursuit of a mere 49 against England.

Here is how netizens reacted:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement