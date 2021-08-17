scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Netizens hail Bumrah, Shami and Siraj as India win against England at Lord’s

India beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2021 1:28:43 pm
india vs england, ind vs eng, bumrah shami, lords test ind vs eng, cricket news, sports news, indian expressThe fearless duo is earning plaudits online not just for their spectacular bowling, but also phenomenal performances with the bat.

Proving their grit and determination, India secured a historic win against England in the second cricket Test match at Lord’s on Monday. Defeating the country on its home turf by 151 runs, India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. And, at the helm of it all was Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The fearless duo is earning plaudits online not just for their spectacular bowling, but also phenomenal performances with the bat.

Resuming at 181/6, India suffered early blows as overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma fell early leaving the visitors at 209/8. While things initially looked bleak, the match took a fiery turn as the duo took to the crease and smashed cover drives. While Shami recorded a career-best 56 off 70 balls, Bumrah remained not out on 34 off 64 balls. They remained unbeaten at the end of the first session on Day 5, giving India a vital lead of 259 runs with two wickets in hand.

ALSO READ |English fan wearing Indian jersey enters Lord’s pitch, sparks memes online

Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs, with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33. India had 60 overs to bowl out England, and the task was made possible by an all-round effort from the pacers, particularly Mohammad Siraj.

Siraj dominated on the ground, taking four wickets, including that of Jimmy Anderson.

India’s victory created a buzz online and left fans in a frenzy. The game, which turned from survival to revival, is being celebrated with a host of memes online. Take a look.

