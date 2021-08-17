Netizens hail Bumrah, Shami and Siraj as India win against England at Lord’s

Proving their grit and determination, India secured a historic win against England in the second cricket Test match at Lord’s on Monday. Defeating the country on its home turf by 151 runs, India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. And, at the helm of it all was Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The fearless duo is earning plaudits online not just for their spectacular bowling, but also phenomenal performances with the bat.

Resuming at 181/6, India suffered early blows as overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma fell early leaving the visitors at 209/8. While things initially looked bleak, the match took a fiery turn as the duo took to the crease and smashed cover drives. While Shami recorded a career-best 56 off 70 balls, Bumrah remained not out on 34 off 64 balls. They remained unbeaten at the end of the first session on Day 5, giving India a vital lead of 259 runs with two wickets in hand.

Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs, with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33. India had 60 overs to bowl out England, and the task was made possible by an all-round effort from the pacers, particularly Mohammad Siraj.

Siraj dominated on the ground, taking four wickets, including that of Jimmy Anderson.

India’s victory created a buzz online and left fans in a frenzy. The game, which turned from survival to revival, is being celebrated with a host of memes online. Take a look.

Bumrah and Shami are doing everything on the ground today. Waiting for them finish their spell and start umpiring too. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 16, 2021

WHAT A WIN by Team India at The Lords #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/lkjzKZCKZ4 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 16, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England after Pant’s wicket : Now this is an easy win for us. Bumrah-shami like :#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/gzDWwvUp7E — mspareek (@mspareek14) August 16, 2021

Yeh Jeet bhi kisi Olympic Medal se kam nahi..#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UkHUvZ0QlB — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) August 16, 2021

MOOD RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/fL1yIMdIDI — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 16, 2021

Lords ka Gunda hun mein! pic.twitter.com/WgyshZcRBv — Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) August 16, 2021