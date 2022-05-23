‘Should be heavily fined’: Netizens fume as photos of plastic pollution on route to Kedarnath go viral

As more and more pilgrims around the country have embarked on the holy Char Dham Yatra, nature seems to be bearing the brunt of their careless attitude. With Uttarakhand witnessing an influx of tourists, the problem of littering and plastic pollution also seems to be on the rise.

In photos shared by news agency ANI, heaps of garbage are seen outside an area in Kedarnath where many tents are set up against the snow-covered mountains in the background. These ecologically sensitive areas have been littered with discarded plastic sheets and bottles to other waste materials.

“Heaps of plastic waste & garbage pile up on the stretch leading to Kedarnath as devotees throng for Char Dham Yatra,” the news agency wrote.

As the images went viral, many slammed people for being careless and polluting the areas while experts raised concerns about the long-term effect it would have on the area prone to flash floods and landslides.

“The way plastic garbage has piled up in a sensitive place like Kedarnath is hazardous for our ecology. It’ll lead to erosion which can cause landslides. We must keep in mind the tragedy of 2013 & remain careful,” professor MS Negi, head of department of geography, Garhwal Central University, told ANI.

Netizens too weighed in on the matter and asked for a proper sanitation system to be developed with the installation of dustbins at the campsite and a proper waste disposal protocol throughout the route of the yatra. While some campaigned for severe punishment of offenders, asking people to be mindful of the environment, others also urged the government to cap tourists per season to maintain the ecological balance in the area.

Terribly sad ! Govt must take strict actions against culprits , some of Eco sensitive religious places aren’t picnic spots to pollute like this https://t.co/Rar9NKUJ1g — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) May 23, 2022

How about fining the litterbugs Rs 5000 and banning them from the Kedarnath Yatra for ten years? https://t.co/uid36oORBz — Abhinav Agarwal (@AbhinavAgarwal) May 23, 2022

Biggest danger to humanity. Almost all ideas have failed. Do you have any ideas? https://t.co/bWdTRUO2RI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 23, 2022

Unfortunate! Utterly unconscious behaviour of these tourists. Uttrakhand govt.should ban selling as well as carrying plastic by these people. It will take hardly any time to turn Uttrakhand into a big trash. https://t.co/nSkPtoQfxM — Anju Rawat (@AnjuRawat1709) May 22, 2022

When will human being actually evolve & become better? Or will it ever ? https://t.co/drdKektPqa — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) May 22, 2022

What’s so difficult in banning plastic? Learn from Sikkim. https://t.co/k5PtO7NdDH — Adv. Sidharth Arora (@AdvoSidharth) May 23, 2022

Govt can only provide world class facilities, roads etc , but civic sense, appropriate public behaviour etc is our responsibility & we usually disappoint Shame on these filthy people who can't even keep their Devbhoomi clean https://t.co/WPNxwkHHZb — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) May 22, 2022

What’s so difficult in banning plastic? Learn from Sikkim. https://t.co/k5PtO7NdDH — Adv. Sidharth Arora (@AdvoSidharth) May 23, 2022

So much for Indians’ love for the mighty Himalayas and ecology😐 https://t.co/HNwEBv4DiD — Birender Dhanoa (@bsdhanoa) May 22, 2022

They don't deserve to go there if they don't respect these pilgrimages. It's a holy site! Gov needs to be stricter on these people. https://t.co/HCpZMJwUpD — Maraaz_Zi (@Cha0tic_Maanu) May 23, 2022

I think devotees should take the responsibility and at the same time this is becoz of negligence of state government towards garbage disposal

They should plan garbage disposal otherwise there is no sense in throwing garbage in dustbin as it will end up piling like this#SaveSoil https://t.co/TOTaf3saED — Indian By Heart (@ronaldoKaChacha) May 23, 2022

Ridiculous, so much for being closer to Mother Nature! The culprits should be heavily fined https://t.co/lzEK7xgcAL — icurius (@iCurius) May 23, 2022

Awareness should be spread and plastic should be banned in all the hillstations, every checkpost should check the vehicle s for this. — ena13@cloud21 (@13justflyaway) May 22, 2022

People forget what happened in 2013.

Stop playing with nature.

Nature know how to heal itself.

"Char Dham yatra aapko moksha pane me help krti hai or aise aapko mokshq milega ?" Horrible 💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/2Qzpvl3fIA — Shankar Singh (@shankarVrikshit) May 22, 2022

We can keep dust bins, but most of our people will not use it. It's only tough penalty which will make them to mend — venugopal (@ksvenu247) May 22, 2022

The Char Dham Yatra began on May 3 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. The four pilgrim sites part of the yatra are Yamunotri and Gangotri in Uttarkashi district, Kedarnath in Rudraprayag and Badrinath in Chamoli.