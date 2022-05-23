scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
‘Should be heavily fined’: Netizens fume as photos of plastic pollution on route to Kedarnath go viral

As the images went viral, many slammed people for being careless and polluting the areas while experts raised concerns about the long-term effect it would have on the area prone to flash floods and landslides.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 23, 2022 3:44:47 pm
kedernath, char dham yatra, kedernath pollution, kedernath garbage, char dham yatra garbage, indian expresskedernath, char dham yatra, kedernath pollution, kedernath garbage, char dham yatra garbage, indian expressPeople called a strict actions against offenders.

As more and more pilgrims around the country have embarked on the holy Char Dham Yatra, nature seems to be bearing the brunt of their careless attitude. With Uttarakhand witnessing an influx of tourists, the problem of littering and plastic pollution also seems to be on the rise.

In photos shared by news agency ANI, heaps of garbage are seen outside an area in Kedarnath where many tents are set up against the snow-covered mountains in the background. These ecologically sensitive areas have been littered with discarded plastic sheets and bottles to other waste materials.

“Heaps of plastic waste & garbage pile up on the stretch leading to Kedarnath as devotees throng for Char Dham Yatra,” the news agency wrote.

As the images went viral, many slammed people for being careless and polluting the areas while experts raised concerns about the long-term effect it would have on the area prone to flash floods and landslides.

“The way plastic garbage has piled up in a sensitive place like Kedarnath is hazardous for our ecology. It’ll lead to erosion which can cause landslides. We must keep in mind the tragedy of 2013 & remain careful,” professor MS Negi, head of department of geography, Garhwal Central University, told ANI.

Netizens too weighed in on the matter and asked for a proper sanitation system to be developed with the installation of dustbins at the campsite and a proper waste disposal protocol throughout the route of the yatra. While some campaigned for severe punishment of offenders, asking people to be mindful of the environment, others also urged the government to cap tourists per season to maintain the ecological balance in the area.

The Char Dham Yatra began on May 3 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. The four pilgrim sites part of the yatra are Yamunotri and Gangotri in Uttarkashi district, Kedarnath in Rudraprayag and Badrinath in Chamoli.

