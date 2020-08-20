Netizens flood Twitter with memes after #GmailDown trends online

The problem was acknowledged by Google and fixed within an hour caused outrage online.

Several Gmail users took to social media on Thursday to complain about Google’s email service not functioning properly. Several users tweeted about the outage using hashtag #GmailDown. Several users wrote that they were unable to send across emails and attach files to emails. Besides Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet and other Google services also faced glitches.

The problem was acknowledged by Google and fixed within an hour. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” Google wrote.

However, the trend also gave an opportunity to netizens to come up with creative memes and jokes. Here is how they reacted to the Gmail outage.

Reactions:

I thought it was a virus issue. #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/RxpGbbO0aj — Das Gatu (@dasgatu) August 20, 2020

When #Gmail is down. World is worried. #gmaildown #gmailisdown However this is me knowing that I have a secondary non-gmail ID. pic.twitter.com/BwimpBXni6 — Tuhin (@tuhinkd) August 20, 2020

#gmaildown

Me waiting waiting for my attachments to upload so that I can press send: pic.twitter.com/TVFNkuSvfr — 20watts (@20xxwatts) August 20, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd