‘You will be missed’: Netizens emotional as Sushma Swaraj says goodbye to MEA

The new set of cabinet ministers under the Narendra Modi government took charge of their respective portfolios on Friday, a day after the swearing-in ceremony. But amid all the celebrations, people of India were sad to see Sushma Swaraj being dropped from the cabinet.

As she bid goodbye and thanked the prime minister for giving her the opportunity to serve the nation for the last five years, people turned emotional online.

प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपने 5 वर्षों तक मुझे विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर देशवासियों और प्रवासी भारतीयों की सेवा करने का मौका दिया और पूरे कार्यकाल में व्यक्तिगत तौर पर भी बहुत सम्मान दिया. मैं आपके प्रति बहुत आभारी हूँ. हमारी सरकार बहुत यशस्विता से चले, प्रभु से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 30, 2019

While Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was given the charge of her ministry, people went down memory lane to remember numerous instances when she offered assistance to people, often going beyond the call of duty. Known for her promptness and empathy, she revolutionised how the ministry functioned not just by simplifying many procedures but infusing a ‘motherly touch’ and affection while dealing with citizens, always ensuring she was just a tweet away.

Many also reminisced how she touched thousands of lives with her love and dedication. Social media platforms were flooded with ‘miss you’ messages for the former foreign minister and as people wished her for her well-being, many dubbed her as ‘unforgettable and irreplaceable’ online.

Ma’am your performance as External affairs minister was amazing. Country will miss a speaker like you in the parliament and in Cabinet. You are one of the great leader of the time and are respected beyond party lines.

Best wishes…!!! https://t.co/8Ew35cNf32 — Yash Kothawade (@YashKothawade7) June 1, 2019

Will miss you @SushmaSwaraj ma’am in the MEA! You have worked wonders. A little of politics and diplomacy and much of love and care you had shown! You have always won our hearts by your move and brought us the solutions even to the most complex solutions outside India. Thank you! — Amit Verma (@baamulaaiza) June 1, 2019

.@SushmaSwaraj ma’am, there are very few politicians to whom we can say this. We, the people of India, are going to miss your sincerity and dedication as MEA. Thank you so much for everything madam; we are very greatful! 🙏🏼 — Vivek Manjunath (@vivek_manjunath) June 1, 2019

May the force of commitment towards the country be with everyone who have been selected to be the part of the cabinet of the new government! @SushmaSwaraj ma’am you will be missed, the glory you brought to the nation is everlasting and irreplaceable. Thank you. #2019Elections — Anchal Dhiman (@anchal2899) June 1, 2019

Ma'am @SushmaSwaraj! That motherly touch from Ministry of External Affairs will be missed.😕 Truly indebted! https://t.co/nmkc7mB0Xr — Durga Singh🇮🇳 (@DurgaSingh90) June 1, 2019

@SushmaSwaraj ji wish you a healthy innings. Your professional innings were highly inspiring, always admired your oratory skills, your command on shyaris, your joyous dancing expressing victory and your motherly nurturing towards your people connect!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TF8R5ecAB3 — Aruna Gohil (@ArunaGohil) June 1, 2019

Dear @SushmaSwaraj..govts may come and go.. bt india can never have a better cabinet minster than you. You r a rockstar. May god bless with a healthy and long life and i wish to see u again in power soon. We will really miss you. Thanks for everything. @narendramodi @amanjain1616 — Sourabh Jain (@Sorbh_Jain) June 1, 2019

Things in any system are bound to see a procedural change in anyway, but you will always be remembered❗️You led by example and your tenure reflected the spirit of great service to the people 🙏! You will be missed #SushmaSwaraj 💐💐🌸❗️ — Rajkumar S Kalra (@Rajkalra01) June 1, 2019

You will be missed ma’am. You won our hearts with your empathy and graciousness. 🙏 https://t.co/NFg8j2fEN1 — Prateek Kathote (@prate3kz) June 1, 2019

There is a reason why @SushmaSwaraj ji is and will always be one of the most loved Leaders India has ever had. Do watch this, it’s emotional! https://t.co/KPU2ipt6GX — Akanksha Gaur (@agaur007) June 1, 2019

You are a gem of a person. The God crafted you by his own hands and filled all the good qualities in that personality. May god bless you with best of the health. You will be remembered by this nation forever. https://t.co/b4oMlD2jZq — Vijay bhatia (@Vijaybh51376248) June 1, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj you will be missed. Thanks for bringing out the “human face” of our Ministry of External Affairs — TrumpRegime (@regime_trump) May 31, 2019

@SushmaSwaraj ji, you will always be on our highest regards…You worked 24*7 to ensure the safety and security of Indians abroad…Proud to say that you treated all of us like a mother does….Stay blessed, happy and healthy…🙏 — Manoj Vishwakarma (@Link2Manu) June 1, 2019

The Smile you carry, the love and affection will be always missed 🙏#SushmaSwaraj https://t.co/sud2SZvA4f — Harsh Singh (@hsingh21) May 31, 2019

I know this is late

But thank you #Sushmaswaraj for your commendable service.

You have set a precedent in the cabinet by your working style

Thank you again ❤ — Neil pawar (@Neil_Reddevil) June 1, 2019

I express my deep sense of gratitude to our beloved @SushmaSwaraj Ji for her immense contribution to India and @IndianDiplomacy. Her tenure as an EAM is a golden period in the history of India. She has left a lasting legacy..!!#SushmaSwaraj https://t.co/KwOfUjqJ7e — Sohan Ramesh (@SohanRamesh07) June 1, 2019

Jaishankar is the first former foreign secretary to become a Cabinet minister, that too for the prestigious Raisina Hill portfolio. A little more than a year after he retired and left the office of Foreign Secretary, he returned on Friday to take charge of the Ministry of External Affairs.