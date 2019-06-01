Toggle Menu
‘You will be missed’: Netizens emotional as Sushma Swaraj says goodbye to MEAhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/netizens-emotional-as-sushma-swaraj-says-goodbye-to-mea-5760054/

‘You will be missed’: Netizens emotional as Sushma Swaraj says goodbye to MEA

Known for her promptness and empathy, she revolutionised how the ministry functioned not just by simplifying many procedures but proving a 'motherly touch' and affection while dealing with citizens in distress.

sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj MEA, new foreign minister, sushma swaraj not part of cabinet, sushma swaraj quit ministry, people miss sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj mea tenure, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, viral news, india news, indian express
Sushma Swaraj not being part of the second Modi Cabinet has left many sad online.

The new set of cabinet ministers under the Narendra Modi government took charge of their respective portfolios on Friday, a day after the swearing-in ceremony. But amid all the celebrations, people of India were sad to see Sushma Swaraj being dropped from the cabinet.

As she bid goodbye and thanked the prime minister for giving her the opportunity to serve the nation for the last five years, people turned emotional online.

While Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was given the charge of her ministry, people went down memory lane to remember numerous instances when she offered assistance to people, often going beyond the call of duty. Known for her promptness and empathy, she revolutionised how the ministry functioned not just by simplifying many procedures but infusing a ‘motherly touch’ and affection while dealing with citizens, always ensuring she was just a tweet away.

ALSO READ | Seeking MEA’s help, user tags wrong Jaishankar on Twitter; response wins the Internet

Many also reminisced how she touched thousands of lives with her love and dedication. Social media platforms were flooded with ‘miss you’ messages for the former foreign minister and as people wished her for her well-being, many dubbed her as ‘unforgettable and irreplaceable’ online.

Jaishankar is the first former foreign secretary to become a Cabinet minister, that too for the prestigious Raisina Hill portfolio. A little more than a year after he retired and left the office of Foreign Secretary, he returned on Friday to take charge of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Seeking MEA’s help, user tags wrong Jaishankar on Twitter; response wins the Internet
2 Mizoram Deputy Speaker wields axe to help clear road; viral video wins hearts online
3 Kit Harrington’s reaction to Jon Snow killing Daenerys is the latest desi meme