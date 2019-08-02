Toggle Menu
Congratulations pour in for Ravish Kumar after news anchor wins Ramon Magsaysay Awardhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/netizens-congratulate-ravish-kumar-for-winning-ramon-magsaysay-award-5871661/

Congratulations pour in for Ravish Kumar after news anchor wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

Kumar was honoured for "his moral courage in standing up for truth, integrity and independence; and his principled belief that it is in giving full and respectful voice to the voiceless" his citation read.

Ravish Kumar, Ravish Kumar award, Ramon Magsaysay, Ramon Magsaysay for Ravish Kumar, Trending, Indain Express
Kumar was honoured for “his moral courage in standing up for truth, integrity and independence; and his principled belief that it is in giving full and respectful voice to the voiceless” his citation read.

NDTV Executive Editor and senior journalist Ravish Kumar was declared as one of this year’s recipients of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award.  Kumar is receiving the award for “his moral courage in standing up for truth, integrity and independence; and his principled belief that it is in giving full and respectful voice to the voiceless”, said the citation.

Many took to Twitter to congratulate Kumar and appreciated him for his reports that they said provided a voice to the voiceless.

Apart from Kumar, Myanmar-based journalist Ko Swe Win, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from Philippines and Kim Jong Ki from South Korea were also honoured with the prestigious prize.

Advertising

Ko Swe Win is the chief editor of the Myanmar Now news agency. He has written extensively on human rights cases that involve physical injury or death, unlawful detention or miscarriage of justice in Myanmar.

Wife of disappeared human rights lawyer, Amnesty International described Angkhana Neelapaijit as “a leading human rights defender in Southern Thailand”.

Musical leader Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab’s contributions as a composer, arranger, music director, conductor, performer, and educator have been huge in Phillippines. Kim Jong Ki is a South Korean agrarian movement leader, Christian and philosopher who pioneered wasteland cultivation.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Who cares if one more light goes out’: How a Linkin Park song saved a man from committing suicide
2 Adorable video of wild grey seal shaking hands with diver melts hearts online
3 Watch: In rain-hit Vadodara, crocodile spotted on road, sneaks up behind dog