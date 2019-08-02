Congratulations pour in for Ravish Kumar after news anchor wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

NDTV Executive Editor and senior journalist Ravish Kumar was declared as one of this year’s recipients of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award. Kumar is receiving the award for “his moral courage in standing up for truth, integrity and independence; and his principled belief that it is in giving full and respectful voice to the voiceless”, said the citation.

Many took to Twitter to congratulate Kumar and appreciated him for his reports that they said provided a voice to the voiceless.

#RavishKumar

An appreciation long due..

Many congratulations for the achievement Sir. A boost to the budding journalists who aspire to be real fearless journos. pic.twitter.com/Kj014734mw — Priya Meena (@PriyaMe99049719) August 2, 2019

What a fine news this morning..!! Indian News-maker #RavishKumar gets Ramon Magsaysay. Many many congrats.. Sir You are 57th Indian who made it.#FridayMotivation #FridayThoughts#FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/WgdEnraOiC — Citizen Rohit Kumar(روہت کمار) 💙 (@rohithumour) August 2, 2019

Congrats #RavishKumar for Magsaysay Award. Everything sold but you are priceless. Proud of you. pic.twitter.com/o6GzQBbm7X — Sachin Gupta (@Gandhi_Baat) August 2, 2019

Apart from Kumar, Myanmar-based journalist Ko Swe Win, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from Philippines and Kim Jong Ki from South Korea were also honoured with the prestigious prize.

Ko Swe Win is the chief editor of the Myanmar Now news agency. He has written extensively on human rights cases that involve physical injury or death, unlawful detention or miscarriage of justice in Myanmar.

Wife of disappeared human rights lawyer, Amnesty International described Angkhana Neelapaijit as “a leading human rights defender in Southern Thailand”.

Musical leader Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab’s contributions as a composer, arranger, music director, conductor, performer, and educator have been huge in Phillippines. Kim Jong Ki is a South Korean agrarian movement leader, Christian and philosopher who pioneered wasteland cultivation.