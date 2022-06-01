‘Never back down’: Netizens cheer up UPSC aspirant who couldn’t clear the exam despite several attempts

The results for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2021 were announced on Monday. After the results came out, we read several inspirational stories of candidates who successfully cleared the exam. However, amid all the glory, one person managed to create waves online even after not clearing the coveted examination. The reason — his hard work and determination.

As congratulatory messages flooded Twitter with the hashtag #UPSCRresult dominating trends, Rajat Sambyal from Jammu took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news that he failed to clear the exam by a few marks. However, it was his resilience that left people in awe.

The man who had devoted a decade of his life preparing for the public service exams lamented how years of “hard work ended in ashes”. Sambyal, who has a civil engineering degree said he sat for the exam six times. “3 times prelims failed. 2 times mains failed,” he wrote, before continuing that in his last attempt, he “succumbed due to low score in interview.”

Sharing a screenshot of his last exam result that read, ‘not recommended’ with a total score of 942 marks, he wrote: “Missed by 11 marks.” However, undeterred by yet another failure, he promised to move forward. “And still I rise,” he remarked in his now-viral tweet.

10 years of hard work ended in ashes.

6 UPSC attempts over.

3 times prelims failed.

2 times mains failed.

In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks. #upscresult

“And still I rise”. pic.twitter.com/m8FRcJGCWu — Rajat sambyal (@rajatsambyal_) May 31, 2022

Replying to his tweet, many underlined that a bad result in an exam is not equivalent to a “failure in life”. Many, including public servants, joined the conversation to cheer him up, urging him “to not give up” and find a new dream to follow. Many encouraged him saying his dedication and experience while preparing for the UPSC will not go to waste but will help in the long run.

Don’t lose heart. In the end it’s just a job interview. Pick up the pieces and move ahead. What you Learnt in this journey stays with you… — Harish Pandey. IPS (@DCPSouthBCP) May 31, 2022

No effort or hard work in life goes without outcomes. You may not get what and when you wanted. But, one certainly gets right outcomes at a time when He finds it right time. — Anil K Tripathi (@ProfAnilKumarT1) May 31, 2022

Persistence is the key to success. I am sure great things await. Keep going, the life and career you dream is around the corner. — Amit Singh (@amitpsingh) May 31, 2022

Need such level of motivation in life!!

What a patience this man is having!! Just magnificent! https://t.co/fQm9AgozNG — Dr. Faraz M.B.B.S. (@_doctor_faraz) June 1, 2022

The guts of a person to not give up trying 👏 https://t.co/0uvg8Yu5FH — Aanchal (@Origichals) June 1, 2022

Worth Sharing!! Kudos & Keep Walking!! More Power To You!! https://t.co/L6mrdbRMji — veer chauhan (@veervchauhan) June 1, 2022

“Rise like a phoenix

Out of the ashes seeking rather than vengeance

Retribution you were warned

Once I’m transformed

Once I’m reborn

You know I will rise like a phoenix” https://t.co/Q17bp9xESI — Disha (@Disha_236) June 1, 2022

This is not a failure man it’s an inspiration for many people https://t.co/kRHBibfpDf — Asad Hameed (@Asad_hameid) June 1, 2022

That’s the spirit! Stay positive! Hope yours is an example to others not to waste so many years for getting into the IAS. A couple of serious attempts should be enough. There are numerous other ways to serve the country, earn good money & get job satisfaction. @rajatsambyal_ https://t.co/H5U7Pqu8ja — surender gagroo (@sk_gagroo) June 1, 2022

Ohh God, 10yrs or preparation. Sir whether you passed or failed this doesn’t matter but for student community you’re a real hero. Imagining 10yrs of preparation is unbelievable, reading same content everytime is difficult. I wish you all the best for your future.

Respect 🙏 https://t.co/HMTQ9hUTc4 — AKASH SINGH (@AKASHSI85195509) June 1, 2022

As the 2021 exam results were declared, for the first time in seven years, all the top three positions were secured by girl candidates this year.

A total of 685 candidates — 508 men and 177 women — qualified for the Civil Services this time. In 2020, the list of qualifiers included 545 men and 216 women. A similar pattern was observed in 2019 when 632 men and 197 women qualified. Delhi’s Shruti Sharma topped the merit list released for the 2021 exam on Monday, followed by Kolkata’s Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.