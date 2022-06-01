scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
‘Never back down’: Netizens cheer up UPSC aspirant who couldn’t clear the exam despite several attempts

Rajat Sambyal from Jammu took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news that he couldn't qualify for UPSC after falling short by just 11 marks after 10 years of hard work.

June 1, 2022
UPSC, UPSC Results, UPSC result 2021, UPSC result failure viral tweet, UPSC aspirant fail viral tweet, indian expressMany lauded him for his hard work and asked him not to give up.

The results for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2021 were announced on Monday. After the results came out, we read several inspirational stories of candidates who successfully cleared the exam. However, amid all the glory, one person managed to create waves online even after not clearing the coveted examination. The reason — his hard work and determination.

As congratulatory messages flooded Twitter with the hashtag #UPSCRresult dominating trends, Rajat Sambyal from Jammu took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news that he failed to clear the exam by a few marks. However, it was his resilience that left people in awe.

The man who had devoted a decade of his life preparing for the public service exams lamented how years of “hard work ended in ashes”. Sambyal, who has a civil engineering degree said he sat for the exam six times. “3 times prelims failed. 2 times mains failed,” he wrote, before continuing that in his last attempt, he “succumbed due to low score in interview.”

Sharing a screenshot of his last exam result that read, ‘not recommended’ with a total score of 942 marks, he wrote: “Missed by 11 marks.” However, undeterred by yet another failure, he promised to move forward. “And still I rise,” he remarked in his now-viral tweet.

Replying to his tweet, many underlined that a bad result in an exam is not equivalent to a “failure in life”. Many, including public servants, joined the conversation to cheer him up, urging him “to not give up” and find a new dream to follow. Many encouraged him saying his dedication and experience while preparing for the UPSC will not go to waste but will help in the long run.

As the 2021 exam results were declared, for the first time in seven years, all the top three positions were secured by girl candidates this year.

A total of 685 candidates — 508 men and 177 women — qualified for the Civil Services this time. In 2020, the list of qualifiers included 545 men and 216 women. A similar pattern was observed in 2019 when 632 men and 197 women qualified. Delhi’s Shruti Sharma topped the merit list released for the 2021 exam on Monday, followed by Kolkata’s Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

