Indians cheer on social media as Chandrayaan-2 enters Moon orbit

India’s ambitious space mission, Chandrayaan-2, successfully entered a lunar orbit on Tuesday morning and people across the country were elated. According to a statement by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Lunar Orbit Insertion or LOI manoeuvre was completed successfully using the onboard propulsion system.

The national space agency also added that following this, “a series of orbit maneuvers will be performed on Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface.”

So far, Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has raised its orbit five times from July 23 to August 6. The spacecraft was launched on July 22 by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Sriharikota launch range on the GSLV MK-III rocket.

“Subsequently, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and enters into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon. Then, it will perform a series of complex braking maneuvers to soft land in the South polar region of the Moon on September 7, 2019,” them statement added. (From launch to lunar orbit insertion, tracing Chandrayaan-2’s journey so far)

As the news spread, people cheered and congratulated the scientists for their amazing efforts. There were also plenty of memes and celebratory messages rooting for the soft landing of Vikram on September 7.

#Chandrayan2 lunar mission will mark the world’s first landing on the unexplored south side of the moon, a point that needs to be emphasised by media more prominently — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) August 20, 2019

Today after the Lunar Orbit Insertion.#Chandrayaan2 is now in Lunar Orbit.

A billion dreams inch closer to reality as

Nation’s Pride 🇮🇳😍. pic.twitter.com/EKfCh40I5C — Dilansh chahande (@iamdilansh) August 20, 2019

This historic day every indians our power and technology see to the world the soft landing it is quite nice for dr.sivan&team we are proud of you👏👃 @isro #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/j1tVRkkEgP — Chris virat (@chris_virat) August 20, 2019