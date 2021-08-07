scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
‘You’re a champion’: Netizens cheer for Aditi Ashok after she misses Olympics medal by a whisker

Aditi Ashok, who had finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio Games, signed off fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2021 1:03:03 pm
aditi ashok, aditi, aditi golf, aditi olympics, aditi tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics, tokyo 2020, golf news, olympics news, indian expressMany took to social media to thank Aditi Ashok for making Indians interested in a game they had no idea about previously.

Indians are hooked to a new sport thanks to the Tokyo Olympics — Golf. And the bait was Aditi Ashok, who put on a splendid performance and finished a historic fourth on Saturday. And although she missed the chance to secure another medal for India, she won many hearts online.

As she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games’ golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round in Tokyo on Saturday, Indians cheered for her on the internet. As the results were declared, her name as well as the phrase “well played” started to dominate trends on Twitter.

The 23-year-old athlete from Bengaluru had raised expectations as she inched closer to securing the sixth medal for the country. However, she ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, and lost out on bronze by one shot to Lydia Ko. Nonetheless, Indians couldn’t be prouder.

India have won five medals — two silver in weightlifting and wrestling, while three bronze in boxing, badminton and men’s hockey respectively. The focus will be on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who is India’s last hope for gold.

