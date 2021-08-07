‘You’re a champion’: Netizens cheer for Aditi Ashok after she misses Olympics medal by a whisker

Many took to social media to thank Aditi Ashok for making Indians interested in a game they had no idea about previously.

Indians are hooked to a new sport thanks to the Tokyo Olympics — Golf. And the bait was Aditi Ashok, who put on a splendid performance and finished a historic fourth on Saturday. And although she missed the chance to secure another medal for India, she won many hearts online.

As she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games’ golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round in Tokyo on Saturday, Indians cheered for her on the internet. As the results were declared, her name as well as the phrase “well played” started to dominate trends on Twitter.

The 23-year-old athlete from Bengaluru had raised expectations as she inched closer to securing the sixth medal for the country. However, she ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, and lost out on bronze by one shot to Lydia Ko. Nonetheless, Indians couldn’t be prouder.

#AditiAshok played really well. Missed the medal by whiskers and finished 4th in #olympics. And guess who is her caddie, her mother. That is the kind of support our sportspersons need. pic.twitter.com/ChyD0FwWdt — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) August 7, 2021

She came.

She played.

And she conquered billions of hearts🇮🇳🇮🇳! #AditiAshok pic.twitter.com/czRmL4cS1s — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) August 7, 2021

Millions of Indians (including me) would have watched golf tutorial videos in the last 3 days. That itself is no less than a medal.#AditiAshok — Somesh Upadhyay (@Somesh_IAS) August 7, 2021

She stormed the fortress of Golf and put India in the reckoning…Thank you for making us a force in the game’s future, #AditiAshok 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AiX04rJL8g — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

This is what many youngsters would have done today and that’s how one becomes a role model when you start to inspire others. #AditiAshok #Olympics https://t.co/0eQJnhVwnm — BlogSpiring (@BlogSpiring1) August 7, 2021

Missing the podium by a whisker after leading the competition for most of the time is heartbreaking but #AditiAshok has arrived. #Golf #Olympics Her stupendous performance will inspire many. #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/wAysdyVrRK — Sitakanta Panda (@stkntp) August 7, 2021

23 years old,2nd time Olympian, giving tough competition to (1-20) world ranks even after being 200 in World rank herself. Maybe someone from Delhi, chennai , pune , mumbai , Kolkata or Bangalore taking oath today to represent India in 2024 Paris seeing Aditi to play #AditiAshok pic.twitter.com/wR2MnN6mbY — Subham 🏃 (@subhsays) August 7, 2021

This is the best ever Indian performance in the Olympics. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Ranked 200 in the world, finish 4th in the biggest event of the sport, #AditiAshok you are a gem 💎#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9C61GbCjrd — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 7, 2021

#AditiAshok

Well done

Well played Aditi Ashok. 4th Position in a Golf game.

The nation is proud of you.#AditiAshok pic.twitter.com/GSzyhLMWXl — बेरोजगार manish (@manishmahera4) August 7, 2021

You have to feel for #AditiAshok

She was so so close to Olympic medal

Finished 4th

But what a great show of skills

NO DISAPPOINTMENT

just very proud of you @aditigolf

Best wishes for #Paris2024#AditiAshok #Golf pic.twitter.com/JczTd3Eq8t — LALIT KASHYAP (@DntWorryUCanDo) August 7, 2021

Take a bow, Entire India today morning was watching GOLF, because of this women. Well PLAYED ADITI,

You have made India proud.🇮🇳#AditiAshok pic.twitter.com/HHBibytcST — Maj Gen G D Bakshi (@GDBakshi2) August 7, 2021

#AditiAshok

Well played @aditigolf !

Golf will become popular in coming days because of you Mam ! You have won billion hearts of our country ❤️

You have took the golf !

Millions of Indian has started watching golf just because of you.

You have made 🇮🇳 proud ! pic.twitter.com/JTWamYZX6P — Rohit (@Rohit80592066) August 7, 2021

India have won five medals — two silver in weightlifting and wrestling, while three bronze in boxing, badminton and men’s hockey respectively. The focus will be on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who is India’s last hope for gold.