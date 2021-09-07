‘What a comeback’: Netizens celebrate India’s first Test win against England at Oval in 50 years

The Indian cricket team left fans ecstatic after winning the fourth Test by 157 runs as it took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England at the Oval on Monday.

ALSO READ | India conquer Oval – their first Test win at the venue since 1971

After England captain, Joe Root was dismissed by Shardul Thakur, India picked up six wickets, guaranteeing a victory over the home side that collapsed to 210 all out on the final day. With this, the Indian cricket team recorded its first Test win at the iconic Oval ground since their historic 1971 triumph.

Celebrating the win after 50 years, netizens erupted with cheer as they lauded the Indian cricket team, especially the efforts of the bowlers. While many shared videos of the final wicket, others tweeted hilarious reactions of the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Netizens also used the opportunity to share memes and jokes while praising the Indian team’s game against England.

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions being shared online.

Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain. So proud of this Team #ENGvIND #india lead 2-1 pic.twitter.com/YbxqPDmdff — Rohit Yadav (@RohityAbvp) September 7, 2021