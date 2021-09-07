‘What a comeback’: Netizens celebrate India’s first Test win against England at Oval in 50 years

September 7, 2021 12:27:29 pm
The Indian cricket team left fans ecstatic after winning the fourth Test by 157 runs as it took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England at the Oval on Monday.
After England captain, Joe Root was dismissed by Shardul Thakur, India picked up six wickets, guaranteeing a victory over the home side that collapsed to 210 all out on the final day. With this, the Indian cricket team recorded its first Test win at the iconic Oval ground since their historic 1971 triumph.
Celebrating the win after 50 years, netizens erupted with cheer as they lauded the Indian cricket team, especially the efforts of the bowlers. While many shared videos of the final wicket, others tweeted hilarious reactions of the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Netizens also used the opportunity to share memes and jokes while praising the Indian team’s game against England.
Here, take a look at some of the many reactions being shared online.
Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain.
So proud of this Team #ENGvIND #india lead 2-1 pic.twitter.com/YbxqPDmdff
— Rohit Yadav (@RohityAbvp) September 7, 2021
The winning moment! #ENGvIND #IndianCricketTeam #Oval #testcricket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Vt81sSPbFI
— Naina Talwar 💯 FollowBack (@Iamnaina04) September 7, 2021
#ENGvIND
England fans to @ECB_cricket:
You had one day!(British Accent) pic.twitter.com/JEUYFLxTOw
— Mohit Kumar Marndi (@299792459mkm) September 7, 2021
🤭#ENGvIND https://t.co/Nf0tvFEQuB pic.twitter.com/m7pjmYApRN
— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) September 7, 2021
1️⃣ Day 🔟 Wickets 🔥
Challenge Accepted✅#IndianCricketTeam #ViratKohli#testcricket #INDvENG @BCCI @ICC #Master #Beast @actorvijay#Ovaltest pic.twitter.com/UyR4P0ECaS
— 丅𝓮𝓭𝓭𝔂 Ⓜαη𝐎🕶️ 👫 (@manojvm00) September 7, 2021
After India Winning this Test match #LordShardul 🤣🤣🤣🤣.#BREAKING #bumrah #Cricket#INDvENG #engvsindia pic.twitter.com/YVTC3JM1Oy
— Sarita Sharma (@SaritaSharma02) September 7, 2021
Absolute scenes at the Oval! #TeamIndia #4thTest #BCCI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/PiodzwVHxo
— Sach G (@sachgsays) September 7, 2021
Well done boys #TeamIndia #Ovaltest 🔥#englandcricket 😅 pic.twitter.com/Cg5ERxhpqh
— BittU Singh (@BittUSi52164183) September 6, 2021
#IndianCricketTeam #ViratKohli #TeamIndia
Don’t underestimate the power of Team India pic.twitter.com/zQLud5jAnP
— ImHarsha (@Harshakarava214) September 7, 2021
#ViratKohli Naam toh suna hoga
The Greatest ever Indian test captain – King 👑 Kohli
Most test wins for India
Most test wins away
Most test wins in SENA countries#Virat – ICC test ‘MACE’ holder 2017,2018,2019,2020,2021#IndianCricketTeam#TeamIndia #BCCI #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/R4DxszNCGG
— Dr.Harshavardhan.B.R (@Dr_VardhanBR) September 7, 2021
-
