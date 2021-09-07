scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
‘What a comeback’: Netizens celebrate India’s first Test win against England at Oval in 50 years

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate as India ended its 50-year wait for a win at the historic Oval grounds. India registered a 157-run victory against England on Monday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 12:27:29 pm
india vs england, india vs england day 5, india vs england 4th test, india vs england oval, jasprit bumrah, shardul thakur, umesh yadavAfter England captain, Joe Root was dismissed by Shardul Thakur, India picked up six wickets, guaranteeing a victory.

The Indian cricket team left fans ecstatic after winning the fourth Test by 157 runs as it took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England at the Oval on Monday.

ALSO READ |India conquer Oval – their first Test win at the venue since 1971

After England captain, Joe Root was dismissed by Shardul Thakur, India picked up six wickets, guaranteeing a victory over the home side that collapsed to 210 all out on the final day. With this, the Indian cricket team recorded its first Test win at the iconic Oval ground since their historic 1971 triumph.

ALSO READ |‘Comeback kings’: The Oval win hailed as sign of India’s dominance in Test cricket

Celebrating the win after 50 years, netizens erupted with cheer as they lauded the Indian cricket team, especially the efforts of the bowlers. While many shared videos of the final wicket, others tweeted hilarious reactions of the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Netizens also used the opportunity to share memes and jokes while praising the Indian team’s game against England.

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions being shared online.

