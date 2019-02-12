Watch: Netizens can’t stop obsessing over this truck painter’s calligraphy skills

Though trucks in India are often decorated with elaborate floral patterns and calligraphy, seldom the process behind it is brought to light. However, when a video of a painter drawing on a truck’s mudflaps was posted online, it did not take long for it to go viral. The 15-second-clip features a man effortlessly drawing a “Stop” sign on the truck.

“Desi truck painters are some next level calligraphers,” tweeted Tyrantasorus along with the video. With over 3 lakh views, the painter’s calligraphy skills have impressed many. “You need to see it more than once to see what he saw, and you couldn’t see. Awesome,” read one of the many comments on the video.

Desi truck painters are some next level calligraphers pic.twitter.com/uxnxcOjuCN — Tyrantasorus (@tyrantasorus) February 10, 2019

While many said that they couldn’t stop watching the video over and over again, some also shared other videos of truck painters.

Cant help watching this again n again….amazing and confident brush strokes. Awesome — Namo bhakt🇮🇳 (@drdeepakr5) February 10, 2019

had to watch it 5 times. so nice! — Yasser Khan (@y3khan) February 11, 2019

Talent is always around. Its we who need to have those eyes. Baar baar dekha. Felt happy while seeing.

Amazing it is.👌👌🙏🏻 — Chaitali (@chaitalikotecha) February 10, 2019

Can’t stop watching in loop — Ratnawatji (@ratnawatks) February 10, 2019

What a piece of art ..commendable — Bitter Sugar (@BitterS95984293) February 10, 2019