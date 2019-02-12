Watch: Netizens can’t stop obsessing over this truck painter’s calligraphy skills

Toggle Menu
"Desi truck painters are some next level calligraphers," tweeted Tyrantasorus along with the video. With over 3 lakh views, the painter's calligraphy skills have impressed many.

“You need to see it more than once to see what he saw, and you couldn’t see. Awesome,” read one of the many comments on the video.

Though trucks in India are often decorated with elaborate floral patterns and calligraphy, seldom the process behind it is brought to light. However, when a video of a painter drawing on a truck’s mudflaps was posted online, it did not take long for it to go viral. The 15-second-clip features a man effortlessly drawing a “Stop” sign on the truck.

While many said that they couldn’t stop watching the video over and over again, some also shared other videos of truck painters.

