Netizens bowled over by Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘bahut jagah hai’ Instagram video

Apart from his explosive batting on the field, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is known for showing his funny side on social media as he regularly posts videos of himself on Instagram.

In the latest reel posted Wednesday, Dhawan has entertained his strong social media fan base again. He is seen having a meal at the dining table and two ‘cooks’ are seen pampering him to have more food.

What makes the video funny is the way Dhawan refuses to accept the food while the men keep persuading him to have more, taking a cue from the dialogues in a viral video of two elderly men arguing about space on a bus seat.

While one keeps saying, “Bahut jagah hai (there is a lot of space)”, the other replies “nahi jagah hai (there is no space)”.

In the video posted by Dhawan, the two men can be seen coaxing the cricketer to take more food as he resists. “Arey nahi hai jagah,” Dhawan captioned the video.

A similar scene is usually witnessed in Indian households when mothers usually want to keep filling the plate of the child with food. Also, when guests are having a meal, the host insists on serving them more.

Watch the funny video below:

The video has received more than 3.6 million views so far.

“Shikhar sir you are the best,” commented an Instagram user along with laughing emojis.

“Gabbar ka Koi jawab nahi,” shared another. “I love your funny videos Shikhar Dhawan sir and I am your big fan,” said a third.

“My mum always be like,” shared another individual along with laughing emoticons.