Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Watch: Netizens are wondering if Rohit Shetty directed this pre-wedding shoot

The pre-wedding shoot involved a stunt that was performed using a bike and a crane.

pre wedding shoot with crane and bike, pre-wedding shoot bike stunt, Pre-wedding shoots in India, viral pre-wedding shoots, viral funny pre-wedding shoot video, indian express

Weddings have always been an elaborate affair in India. In recent years, a pre-wedding shoot has been added as another aspect of the countless wedding rituals. For these shoots, couples do not hesitate to fly to exotic locations or create innovative concepts to get the best pictures.

Recently a behind-the-scenes clip of a pre-wedding shoot has captured the attention of netizens. In the video, a couple is seen sitting on a motorcycle. This bike then gets launched into the air as it flies over a jeep before landing safely.

The 13-second clip of this shoot was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Best of the Best (@bestofallll) on Thursday and it has since gathered over 2.5 lakh views.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot?”. While many people were impressed with the movie-like stunt set-up of this pre-wedding shoot, others found it excessive.

“As if weddings are their chance as a debut in Bollywood! They absolutely act like movie stars.. dresses or makeup or decor or pics or photo shoot or dances. Is it too much Bollywood in our heads or we are making weddings too silly as movies now,” a Twitter user wrote.

In April 2019, a pre-wedding shoot video of a couple went viral after the couple lost their balance and fell off a canoe.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 04:25:50 pm
