Watch: Netizens are wondering if Rohit Shetty directed this pre-wedding shoot

Weddings have always been an elaborate affair in India. In recent years, a pre-wedding shoot has been added as another aspect of the countless wedding rituals. For these shoots, couples do not hesitate to fly to exotic locations or create innovative concepts to get the best pictures.

Recently a behind-the-scenes clip of a pre-wedding shoot has captured the attention of netizens. In the video, a couple is seen sitting on a motorcycle. This bike then gets launched into the air as it flies over a jeep before landing safely.

The 13-second clip of this shoot was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Best of the Best (@bestofallll) on Thursday and it has since gathered over 2.5 lakh views.

pre-wedding shoots – i’m getting this pic.twitter.com/Ynwf7Kxr6a — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) October 27, 2022

This or nothing — purrrr (@t0astyee) October 27, 2022

It’s not for Pre – wedding I think they will give this pic to Bollywood for there next movie Super man and Super woman 🤣🤣🤣 — Swati Singh 🇮🇳❤ (@swatimehak10) October 27, 2022

Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot? — Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma (@Dal_Bati_Curma) October 27, 2022

If not this, ain’t getting married.😂 — Tweeter (@Kristian0O7) October 27, 2022

Did you even get married if you never got such pre-wedding shoot done..? — BHK🇮🇳 (@BeingBHK_) October 27, 2022

As if weddings are their chance as a debut in Bollywood! They absolutely act like movie stars.. dresses or makeup or decor or pics or photo shoot or dances. Is it too much Bollywood in our heads or we are making weddings too silly as movies now — sonal sharma (@sonal20112) October 27, 2022

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot?”. While many people were impressed with the movie-like stunt set-up of this pre-wedding shoot, others found it excessive.

In April 2019, a pre-wedding shoot video of a couple went viral after the couple lost their balance and fell off a canoe.