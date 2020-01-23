Ratan Tata’s throwback photo is a hit online

Donning a simple white T-shirt during his college days, the old photo of Ratan Tata is going viral. Donning a simple white T-shirt during his college days, the old photo of Ratan Tata is going viral.

Industrialist Ratan Tata posted a picture of himself in his younger days on Thursday and took Instagram by storm. Giving a glimpse of life back in the USA, where he completed his studies, the businessman shared a photo of him donning a simple white T-shirt.

In a matter of few hours, his picture garnered over 2.6 lakh likes on the app and is a viral hit with over over 3,500 comments. But it was not just the picture that got everyone talking. Sharing the picture, the 82-year-old Tata said he wanted to post it day before but was then made aware of social media rules — particularly about TBT aka #throwbackthursdays.

“I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about “throwbacks” and how they occur on Thursdays,” the business tycoon quipped while sharing the photo from his yesteryear. “So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India,” he wrote on Instagram.

See his throwback photo here:

Not the first throwback picture that got everyone talking online.

The picture left many swooning over the “hot” younger version with some calling him a ‘Greek God’. Not just on the photo-sharing app but even on Twitter, the picture went viral.

“You look like some Hollywood star sir,” one user commented on his photo while another wrote, “Handsome man… I guess the real Captain India… like Captain America”. Things were not very different on Twitter as well.

And I am wondering still he remained single 😋🤔 — Rajeev Gaursingh (@GaursinghRajeev) January 23, 2020

Ratan Tata on Instagram putting all the 20yeard olds to shame with his swag and his posts and also getting it right! pic.twitter.com/l5Ef9hh7Ok — Tazeen Syed (@Tazeen_11) January 23, 2020

young ratan tata *takes a deep breath* appreciation twat 🥵🤤🤯 pic.twitter.com/A9Tiowivet — Nikhil (@niquotein) January 23, 2020

The only thirst trap which made me thirsty is of an 82 year old man — Shee_nah (@antt_shantt) January 23, 2020

tinder bio: hakuna mai Tata https://t.co/1VajbhDc3l — poorapahaadi (@gordonramashray) January 23, 2020

That young Ratan Tata is bloody hot 🔥 — X (@hungryparsi) January 23, 2020

Tata spent many years in the USA completing his high school. He earned a degree in Architecture from the prestigious Cornell University, and a special Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School.

