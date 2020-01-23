Follow Us:
Ratan Tata’s throwback photo is a hit online

Sharing the picture the 82-year-old man said he wanted to post it day before but was then made aware of social media rules -- particularly about TBT aka #throwbackthursdays.

ratan tata, ratan tata old picture, ratan tata throwback photo, ratan tata young age pic, viral news, indian express Donning a simple white T-shirt during his college days, the old photo of Ratan Tata is going viral.

Industrialist Ratan Tata posted a picture of himself in his younger days on Thursday and took Instagram by storm. Giving a glimpse of life back in the USA, where he completed his studies, the businessman shared a photo of him donning a simple white T-shirt.

In a matter of few hours, his picture garnered over 2.6 lakh likes on the app and is a viral hit with over over 3,500 comments. But it was not just the picture that got everyone talking. Sharing the picture, the 82-year-old Tata said he wanted to post it day before but was then made aware of social media rules — particularly about TBT aka #throwbackthursdays.

“I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about “throwbacks” and how they occur on Thursdays,” the business tycoon quipped while sharing the photo from his yesteryear. “So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India,” he wrote on Instagram.

See his throwback photo here:

Not the first throwback picture that got everyone talking online.

The picture left many swooning over the “hot” younger version with some calling him a ‘Greek God’. Not just on the photo-sharing app but even on Twitter, the picture went viral.

“You look like some Hollywood star sir,” one user commented on his photo while another wrote, “Handsome man… I guess the real Captain India… like Captain America”. Things were not very different on Twitter as well.

Tata spent many years in the USA completing his high school. He earned a degree in Architecture from the prestigious Cornell University, and a special Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School.

