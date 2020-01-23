Ratan Tata’s throwback photo is a hit online

Industrialist Ratan Tata posted a picture of himself in his younger days on Thursday and took Instagram by storm. Giving a glimpse of life back in the USA, where he completed his studies, the businessman shared a photo of him donning a simple white T-shirt.
In a matter of few hours, his picture garnered over 2.6 lakh likes on the app and is a viral hit with over over 3,500 comments. But it was not just the picture that got everyone talking. Sharing the picture, the 82-year-old Tata said he wanted to post it day before but was then made aware of social media rules — particularly about TBT aka #throwbackthursdays.
“I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about “throwbacks” and how they occur on Thursdays,” the business tycoon quipped while sharing the photo from his yesteryear. “So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India,” he wrote on Instagram.
See his throwback photo here:
Not the first throwback picture that got everyone talking online.
View this post on Instagram
It is overwhelming how quickly time passes. Be it the struggles of yesterday or the good days close to heart, everything seems to have happened not very long ago. I look at the years since this picture at Cornell, and I’m heartened by the richness of experiences, opportunities and lessons I have learnt. Life should be full of these, because the years can truly be elusive. #tbteveryday
The picture left many swooning over the “hot” younger version with some calling him a ‘Greek God’. Not just on the photo-sharing app but even on Twitter, the picture went viral.
“You look like some Hollywood star sir,” one user commented on his photo while another wrote, “Handsome man… I guess the real Captain India… like Captain America”. Things were not very different on Twitter as well.
And I am wondering still he remained single 😋🤔
— Rajeev Gaursingh (@GaursinghRajeev) January 23, 2020
Ratan Tata on Instagram putting all the 20yeard olds to shame with his swag and his posts and also getting it right! pic.twitter.com/l5Ef9hh7Ok
— Tazeen Syed (@Tazeen_11) January 23, 2020
young ratan tata *takes a deep breath* appreciation twat 🥵🤤🤯 pic.twitter.com/A9Tiowivet
— Nikhil (@niquotein) January 23, 2020
The only thirst trap which made me thirsty is of an 82 year old man
— Shee_nah (@antt_shantt) January 23, 2020
Hot af🔥
— ✴️ (@ikktaara_) January 23, 2020
tinder bio: hakuna mai Tata https://t.co/1VajbhDc3l
— poorapahaadi (@gordonramashray) January 23, 2020
That young Ratan Tata is bloody hot 🔥
— X (@hungryparsi) January 23, 2020
https://t.co/6YScAS28TK pic.twitter.com/fTF6tg7NvE
— Shubham Choudhary (@shubhamtweets) January 23, 2020
Tata spent many years in the USA completing his high school. He earned a degree in Architecture from the prestigious Cornell University, and a special Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App