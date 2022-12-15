scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Watch: Netizens are convinced this is the most scenic rail route in India

The route passes through the Bengaluru-Udupi railway line.

India, with its vast railway network, has some of the most scenic train routes in the world. They move over waterbodies on masterfully made bridges or through snowy hills. Now, a video that shows a greenery-filled train route that passes through the Bengaluru-Udupi railway line is going viral.

The video was shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) on December 14. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Incredible India ! Is there a greener rail route anywhere? Bengaluru – Udupi Railway line, from Sakleshpur to Kukke Subramanya, Karnataka. IG: Rajography @VisitUdupi”. He had reposted the aerial video from a popular Udupi-centric tourism Twitter account called Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi).

This video has so far 80,000 views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I have had the opportunity to trek along this beautiful railway line, often crossing numerous dark tunnels, valleys and rivers. It was exhaustive but amazing.” Another person said, “The beauty is in the greens I hope that development don’t spoil this”.

The official Twitter account of the Incredible India campaign also commented on Solheim’s tweet. It wrote, “Thank you @ErikSolheim for sharing a glimpse of the Bengaluru – Udupi Railway line, from Sakleshpur to Kukke Subramanya, Karnataka. It is one of the greenest rail route in India for enjoyable views of Western Ghats.”

In November, Solheim had posted a similar video that showed a stunning visual of an Indian Railways train passing near the cascading white waters of the Dudhsagar Falls in Goa.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 03:41:23 pm
