Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Viral video: Netizens are all praise for this Tamil Nadu cop for carrying out his duty amid heavy rains

In the 13-second clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the traffic cop wearing a raincoat and guiding traffic on a busy road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 18, 2020 4:32:49 pm
Tamil nadu, tamil nadu cop, traffic cop rain viral video, traffic cop praised, traffic policeman, trending, viral video, indian express, indian express newsViewed over 10,000 times, the viral clip has prompted many reactions among netizens with many commending the traffic policeman.

Come rain or shine, traffic policemen continue to do their duty without letting the conditions affect them. Recently, a video of a Tamil Nadu traffic constable discharging his duties with utmost dedication amid the pounding rains has gone viral, earning him praise from netizens.

The 13-second video shows traffic constable Muthuraja from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, wearing a raincoat and guiding the traffic on a busy road amid heaving downpour even as people ran helter-skelter to find a shelter. A video of the cop was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra while lauding him for his dedication. Later, Thoothukudi SP Jayakumar met Muthuraja on the spot, appreciating his good work while also handing him a gift.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 10,000 times, the viral clip has netizens lauding the traffic cop and praising his dedication towards his job.

