Monday, August 09, 2021
Netizens applaud ITBP officer as he salutes daughter after she joins border force

This was the first time that two women officers, who had joined the ITBP through the UPSC exam, were inducted in a combat role.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2021 6:25:41 pm
ITBPKamlesh, who is also an ITBP officer, stood up to salute his daughter with pride after the passing out parade and the attestation ceremony at the ITBP academy in Mussorie.

When Dikha Kumar joined the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as an Assistant Commandant on Monday, it was a proud moment for her father Kamlesh Kumar.

Kamlesh, who is also an ITBP officer, stood up to salute his daughter with pride after the passing out parade and the attestation ceremony at the ITBP academy in Mussorie.

Diksha, along with Prakriti, was inducted into the role of the Assistant Commandant of ITBP on Monday. This was the first time that two women officers, who had joined the ITBP through the UPSC exam, were inducted in a combat role.

Photos taken at the event show Kamlesh smiling and saluting Diksha as she is inducted into her new role at ITBP. The official Twitter account of ITBP shared the photos with the message, “Saluting the daughter with pride”.

“My father is my role model. He always motivated me,” Diksha told ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event. “You are lucky that you have got the opportunity to serve ITBP, which is deployed on the borders of Tibet and China,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Commenting on the ITBP’s tweet, many called it a “proud moment” and a “beautiful story” as they congratulated Diksha on the achievement.

