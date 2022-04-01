scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
‘Irony is dead’: Netizens amused to find IIT-IIM Shaadi founder not from either institute

According to founder Taksh Gupta's profile, he completed his education in business studies at SP Jain School of Global Management.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 11:46:32 am
iit iim shaadi, iit iim shaadi memes, iitiim shaadi founder from sp jain, iit iim shaadi founder memes, taksh gupta, viral news, indian expressNetizens found it was quite ironic that the founder wasn't from IIT or IIM but came up with the idea.

‘Rishta aunties’ and matrimonial sites are not a new phenomenon in India, however, a recent service only for the intellectual elite from India’s premier institutes like IIT-IIM has left many irked online. But amid all such criticism, what really caught everyone’s attention online was the fact the founder of the website is not from either of those institutions.

‘IIT IIM Shaadi’, a platform exclusively for alumni of IITs, IIMs and other prestigious institutes of the country created a huge buzz online after Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar became its brand ambassador. While the star quotient did its job to gain traction, many remained confused why Johar was chosen in the first place. And as inquisitive internet users continued digging for more information, they came across founder Taksh Gupta’s LinkedIn profile.

According to his profile, Gupta isn’t an alumnus of either IIT or IIM but completed his education in business studies at SP Jain School of Global Management. Netizens, who had already been criticising Johar and Gupta alleging them of elitism, found it quite ironic.

Soon, with memes and jokes, people took digs at the founder, concluding that irony is lost on them. While some quipped they aspire to be like Gupta to have his level of confidence, others used Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover’s signature line, “Yeh sab doglapan hai” to react to the situation.

Johar, in a promotional video for the platform earlier said that the purpose of it is to match people who are “mentally” compatible. “@iitiimshaadi__ puts it well – Alma Mater Matters,” he wrote in his caption, inviting people to look for prospects, compatible on the basis of education degree only.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Many argued that in India, there are already plenty of hurdles that hinder one from tying the knot for the right reasons, and there was no need to add another layer of bias to the mix.

