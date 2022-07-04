scorecardresearch
‘Practical, sustainable’: Netizens all praise for Akasa Air’s comfy crew uniform

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 6:22:21 pm
Akasa Air, akasa aircrew uniform, sustainable crew uniform airline, airline uniform made of ocean plastic, Indian ExpressExplaining the design of the sneakers, Akasa Air revealed that they have “extra cushioning from heel to toe” to ensure that the crew feel comfortable during long flights.

When one thinks of crew uniforms for airlines, stiff skirts, crisp suits and pointy shoes come to mind. However, newly launched Akasa Air is changing this with its sustainable and comfortable uniforms for crew members.

The airline crew’s uniform is a combination of black trousers and short orange bandgala kurtis for female crew members, while male members get to wear orange T-shirts and black jackets. To top it off, all crew members sport sneakers, instead of formal footwear.

In a tweet, the Mumbai-headquartered Akasa Air wrote, “#AkasaCrewLook: Our crew uniforms are made using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastics salvaged from marine waste. ”.

In a press release, the low-cost airline said the crew jacket was designed by costume designer Rajesh Pratap Singh while the shoes were designed by Vanilla Moon, a footwear brand founded by Deepika Mehra.

Explaining the design of the sneakers, Akasa Air revealed that they have “extra cushioning from heel to toe” to ensure that the crew feel comfortable during long flights. They also added that the “sole of the sneakers is carved from recycled rubber and manufactured without any use of plastic”.

Netizens have been praising the airline for its no-nonsense, environmentally friendly approach. A Twitter user wrote, “Generally, airline uniforms in India have been more about vanity and glamour. However, it is so refreshing to see someone think about a sustainable and practical approach for their employees is truly heartwarming and pleasing. Looking forward to Akasa’s success.”

Another person remarked, “The sneakers and trousers are going to give them speed and comfort over heels and shorts or saree. Most useful in a short haul flights. Going to increase efficiency of their staffs. Glad to see that you chose convenience over anything else.”

