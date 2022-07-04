‘Practical, sustainable’: Netizens all praise for Akasa Air’s comfy crew uniform

When one thinks of crew uniforms for airlines, stiff skirts, crisp suits and pointy shoes come to mind. However, newly launched Akasa Air is changing this with its sustainable and comfortable uniforms for crew members.

The airline crew’s uniform is a combination of black trousers and short orange bandgala kurtis for female crew members, while male members get to wear orange T-shirts and black jackets. To top it off, all crew members sport sneakers, instead of formal footwear.

In a tweet, the Mumbai-headquartered Akasa Air wrote, “#AkasaCrewLook: Our crew uniforms are made using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastics salvaged from marine waste. ”.

In a press release, the low-cost airline said the crew jacket was designed by costume designer Rajesh Pratap Singh while the shoes were designed by Vanilla Moon, a footwear brand founded by Deepika Mehra.

Explaining the design of the sneakers, Akasa Air revealed that they have “extra cushioning from heel to toe” to ensure that the crew feel comfortable during long flights. They also added that the “sole of the sneakers is carved from recycled rubber and manufactured without any use of plastic”.

Generally, airline uniforms in India have been more about vanity and glamour. However, it is so refreshing to see someone think about a sustainable and practical approach for their employees is truly heartwarming and pleasing. Looking forward to Akasa’s success. — Monisha Kundu (@monishakundu08) July 4, 2022

The sneakers and trousers are going to give them speed and comfort over heels and shorts or saree. Most useful in a short haul flights. Going to increase efficiency of their staffs. Glad to see that you chose convenience over anything else. https://t.co/dcvFH41DhG — Ravi Kumar (@Raavie_K) July 4, 2022

Great initiative towards eco friendly environment fashion — Narinder kumar Soni (@Real_narinder) July 4, 2022

Perfect blend of comfort and elegance. The colour as well the design looks refreshing. The eco- friendly fabric has added the value👌.Since you have thought so much,I am sure you are confident that this attire will be moisture free and crew will be happy to wear it. — Agrawal Rishi (@AgrawalRishi1) July 4, 2022

love the sneakers, looks very GenZ friendly, looks like the organization is building it for next-gen travellers and also the solid colors give confidence to all kind of travellers – whoever designed it – Kudos — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) July 4, 2022

Hope these sneakers will be used on the job. Glad to see the change. Why torture them with heels on duty. — Mystique (@KavitaSingha) July 4, 2022

Relaxed vibe.

The ^ cut out on the sleeve is a nice touch.

Negative space of the logo. — Akash Sahu (@_AkashSahu) July 4, 2022

Beautiful . But the sneakers should be slip-ons not with lases thats dangerous. Great initiative. Be safe everyone. Happy landings 🙌 — Theresa Stephen (@Theresa05060341) July 4, 2022

