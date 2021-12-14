scorecardresearch
‘Amazon Prime be like…’: Netflix India slashes subscription prices, users say thank you with memes

The streaming service will be available on any device under basic plan for Rs 199 per month, instead of the earlier cost of Rs 499 per month.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 6:20:09 pm
NetflixIndia, #Netflix, Netflix plan, price cut, social media viral, indian expressNetflix slashes price triggering memes (Source: Twitter Netflix India)

Netizens are elated after Netflix announced slashed prices for plans in India. Instead of paying Rs 199 per month, Netflix users will only have to pay Rs 149 per month for mobile plan.

The streaming service will be available on any device under basic plan for Rs 199 per month, instead of the earlier cost of Rs 499 per month. In addition, the standard Netflix plan will cost Rs 499 per month instead of Rs 649. The price of premium plan has come down to Rs 649 per month from Rs 799.

The updated price will be applicable from Tuesday. The amount will be remitted from existing users during their next payment cycle. New users can join for the slashed prices. The huge slash has triggered memes and happy reactions online.

Here are some of the reactions:

