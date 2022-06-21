scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Forget the Upside Down, Netflix puts Stranger Things characters in Indian cities

Volume one of Stranger Things season 4 was released on May 27, 2022.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 6:19:26 pm
Netflix India, Stranger Things season 4, Netflix India Stanger things tweets, Vecna in Patna Netflix India, Indian ExpressMany police departments in India, routinely use references from Stanger Things in their social media public awareness messages.

Stranger Things is arguably one of the most popular Netflix shows in the world. Last month, volume one of Stranger Things season 4 was released worldwide. Volume two of the franchise is scheduled to be released on July 1, 2022.

In an attempt to build the hype for the upcoming episodes, the Twitter account of Netflix India posted a series of witty tweets that placed Stranger Things characters in Indian cities.

ALSO READ |Gateway of India to Empire State building, monuments go upside down as Stranger Things 4 fever takes over

Tweeting an edited picture of a Stranger Things character, Vecna, against the backdrop of the Budhha Smriti Park, the Twitter account of Netflix India wrote “Vecna in Patna”. A similar post depicting Billy (another Stranger Things character) with the Red Fort in the backdrop was also shared by Netflix India. The second tweet had the message, “Billy in Delhi”, written over it. So far, these posts have gathered hundreds of likes.

The Twitter account of Netflix India is not the only social media handle that has used Stranger Things references in its posts. Many police departments have used references from the science fiction drama series in their social media public awareness messages.

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier in May, Mumbai Police capitalised on the hype over Stranger Things season 4 and tweeted a graphic that said “stop teasing” in a cryptic format. Similarly, the UP Police posted a graphic that said “Never open links, which contain Stranger Things”. The simple graphic emphasised the importance of not clicking on suspicious or random links as they might initiate phishing attacks that lead to financial fraud or data theft.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement