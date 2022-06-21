Forget the Upside Down, Netflix puts Stranger Things characters in Indian cities

Stranger Things is arguably one of the most popular Netflix shows in the world. Last month, volume one of Stranger Things season 4 was released worldwide. Volume two of the franchise is scheduled to be released on July 1, 2022.

In an attempt to build the hype for the upcoming episodes, the Twitter account of Netflix India posted a series of witty tweets that placed Stranger Things characters in Indian cities.

Tweeting an edited picture of a Stranger Things character, Vecna, against the backdrop of the Budhha Smriti Park, the Twitter account of Netflix India wrote “Vecna in Patna”. A similar post depicting Billy (another Stranger Things character) with the Red Fort in the backdrop was also shared by Netflix India. The second tweet had the message, “Billy in Delhi”, written over it. So far, these posts have gathered hundreds of likes.

You’ve heard of elf on the shelf. Now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/gZFaT6rmTi — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 20, 2022

this one’s cool too pic.twitter.com/mHL5uTn5DV — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 20, 2022

The Twitter account of Netflix India is not the only social media handle that has used Stranger Things references in its posts. Many police departments have used references from the science fiction drama series in their social media public awareness messages.

Earlier in May, Mumbai Police capitalised on the hype over Stranger Things season 4 and tweeted a graphic that said “stop teasing” in a cryptic format. Similarly, the UP Police posted a graphic that said “Never open links, which contain Stranger Things”. The simple graphic emphasised the importance of not clicking on suspicious or random links as they might initiate phishing attacks that lead to financial fraud or data theft.