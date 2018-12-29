Toggle Menu
Netflix Indonesia is going ‘bananas’ over this Telegu movie clip and Twitterati can’t keep calm

The hilarious Twitter thread started by Netflix Indonesia has left Indian fans hooked and they can't stop suggesting other clips by the "burning star" for Netflix to binge-watch.

The spoof Telegu film also known as Hrudaya Kaleyam has got everyone talking online.

Mainstream Bollywood films nothwithstanding, other Indian films do receive their share of appreciation from cine lovers across the world. Even if they’re slapstick humour! Recently, Netflix Indonesia too went crazy seeing a clip of a film and asked for Netflix India’s help to identify it and watch it immediately.

Wondering why? It’s because the hero, who plays a cop, is single-handedly destroying dozens of villians armed with nothing but a banana! Yes, with great grit he peels the fruit and uses it as a dagger and many are seen bleeding profusely by his ‘weapon’ of choice.

And it seems Netflix India too was impressed by the power-packed action sequence and wrote, “OMG this. Is. Bananas. 10/10 would watch a sequel to The Night Comes for Us with only fruit as weapons.”

While they couldn’t identify the film, fans of the star gave raving reviews of the film Hrudaya Kaleyam or Singam123, a Telugu film starring Sampurnesh Babu. Many shared other sequence of the film and his other hilarious clips and people couldn’t stop laughing out loud.

