Netflix Indonesia is going ‘bananas’ over this Telegu movie clip and Twitterati can’t keep calm

Mainstream Bollywood films nothwithstanding, other Indian films do receive their share of appreciation from cine lovers across the world. Even if they’re slapstick humour! Recently, Netflix Indonesia too went crazy seeing a clip of a film and asked for Netflix India’s help to identify it and watch it immediately.

Wondering why? It’s because the hero, who plays a cop, is single-handedly destroying dozens of villians armed with nothing but a banana! Yes, with great grit he peels the fruit and uses it as a dagger and many are seen bleeding profusely by his ‘weapon’ of choice.

Help @NetflixIndia we need to watch this entire movie NOW. https://t.co/hvlORuY7wT — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) December 26, 2018

And it seems Netflix India too was impressed by the power-packed action sequence and wrote, “OMG this. Is. Bananas. 10/10 would watch a sequel to The Night Comes for Us with only fruit as weapons.”

Any action and/or fruit packed movie recommendations, @NetflixIndia? — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) December 26, 2018

While they couldn’t identify the film, fans of the star gave raving reviews of the film Hrudaya Kaleyam or Singam123, a Telugu film starring Sampurnesh Babu. Many shared other sequence of the film and his other hilarious clips and people couldn’t stop laughing out loud.

Haha enthusiasm. It’s not that easy to watch movies like that, you must have a strong heart

Anyway as per you wish I will help you out, try this @NetflixIDhttps://t.co/iXo5Mnl60F https://t.co/NxTA5x6OUR — krishna prasad (@krishnaprasad_L) December 28, 2018

Koi jabaw Nahi.

Gajab ka kela hai bhai#🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌 https://t.co/ZuXhD0zIHe — Shubheshwar jha` (@Shubheshwarjha1) December 28, 2018

Beat this DC Marvel https://t.co/1NycVFZbtl — mohit bhuwania (@mohit_cric) December 28, 2018

@sampoornesh wow… Wt a movie.. 🍌 🌟 banana as a weapon.. Super bro.. Need this type of movies more and more for entertainment..u r really a BURNING STAR. GOD BLESS U. 🙏😎😍😘 https://t.co/qF1CyZrdK9 — SrinivaS (@IamSrinivasN) December 27, 2018

😂 can’t believe @NetflixIndia will now have to get Sampoornesh Babu’s movies on the site!!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Please no, you already have enough content to distract us from our routine.. https://t.co/E34IPDBWQf — Prerna (@prairriee) December 27, 2018

Better bullet dodging technique than that of NEO in the Matrix😂 — Protagonist (@invincible_ron) December 27, 2018