Netflix India’s new year resolution for its followers stumps many

Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, Netflix India wrote, "This New Year, we hope your resolution is to stop commenting, 'Where is Radhika Apte' on all our posts", and even Apte was baffled.

Even Radhika Apte found the post confusing and commented on Instagram.

It’s again that time of the year when people come up with New Year resolutions to embark on a new journey hoping to not repeat the ‘mistakes’ of last year or stop doing something silly that they would regret later. So, keeping that in mind, Netflix India, urged it’s followers to take one resolution: stop commenting “where is Radhika Apte?” in their social media posts.

Pretty baffling, right? Given their overflowing love for the Sacred Games actor in 2018 and all the ‘Radhika is omnipresent’ posts and videos, it stunned many online, including Radhika Apte herself. The Ghoul actor commented on the post asking, “You mean I’m going to still be everywhere right???? [sic]”

Their post garnered a lot of attention online and people kept wondering what went wrong and asked, “are you breaking up with her?” and started sharing many memes and GIFs.

