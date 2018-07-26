‘It runs in the family’; Netflix India compares Sacred Games and Jab We Met leaving Twitterati in splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Saif Ali Khan, who ran better? (Source: NetflixIndia/Twitter) Kareena Kapoor Khan or Saif Ali Khan, who ran better? (Source: NetflixIndia/Twitter)

Netflix India triggered a series of reactions after it combined two separate running scenes from Sacred Games and Jab We Met and asked people ‘Who did it better?’. With a caption, “It runs in the family,” the official Twitter handle shared a clip featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan running to catch a train in one section and Saif Ali Khan in the other.

It did not take long for people to notice the hilarious comparison. While some pitched for one of the two actors, others pointed out the difference between the two scenes.

Watch the video here:

It runs in the family. pic.twitter.com/Rs6iy8V6h0 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 25, 2018

Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

One boards train & goes home while other ends up losing a thumb ✊🏼 — Swapnil C (@swapcy) July 25, 2018

Dude. You say that for siblings, not spouses — nivi (@tweetsfromnivi) July 26, 2018

My vote goes to Simran …For Dilwale dulhania le jayenge — Vikas Miyan (@VikasMiyan) July 26, 2018

Who do you think did it better? Tell us in the comments section below.

