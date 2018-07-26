Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
‘It runs in the family’; Netflix India compares Sacred Games and Jab We Met leaving Twitterati in splits

Netflix India compared scenes from Sacred Games and Jab We Met, leaving many people ROFL-ing. The official Twitter handle shared a clip featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan running to catch a train in one section and Saif Ali Khan in the other.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2018 9:33:46 pm
netflix india, sacred games, sacred games viral video, netflix sacred games meme, jab we meet, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Saif Ali Khan, who ran better? (Source: NetflixIndia/Twitter)
Netflix India triggered a series of reactions after it combined two separate running scenes from Sacred Games and Jab We Met and asked people ‘Who did it better?’. With a caption, “It runs in the family,” the official Twitter handle shared a clip featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan running to catch a train in one section and Saif Ali Khan in the other.

It did not take long for people to notice the hilarious comparison. While some pitched for one of the two actors, others pointed out the difference between the two scenes.

Watch the video here:

Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Who do you think did it better? Tell us in the comments section below.

