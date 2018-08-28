Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Netflix India seconds desi joke on ‘Radhika Apt Hai’ and Twitterati couldn’t have enough

As Twitterati tried to take a jibe at Netflix India with memes and GIFs for featuring Radhika Apte in multiple series and show on the platform, the company came up with a sassy comeback ascertaining 'Radhika Apt hai' for every role and even took a step further and called it Radflix!

By: Trends Desk | Published: August 28, 2018 12:06:18 pm
netflix, radhika apte, netflix india, radhika apte netflix memes, netflix india radhika memes, desi memes, sacred games memes, indian express, viral news, Did you think Netflix India is more of Radflix? Well, they think so too! (Source: Netflix India/ Twitter)
As Netflix India brings out more and more original content for its audience, it’s one face that keeps reappearing — Radhika Apte. The actor has been garnering praise for her latest performance in the new Netflix series Ghoul. Memes and jokes about Apte featuring in several series dominated Twitter for quite sometime, and now it seems Nelflix too realised it. So, along with Vikramaditya Motwane, they presented a video on “Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai”.

The sassy video, in which the Parched star is seen talking about her love for acting and the challenges it entails, gets a hilarious twist when she is asked to play every character in a film for ‘Radflix’. In case you can not fathom what happens next, check out the full video here:

Netizens loved that the company participated in the same joke that everyone else had been talking about. With funny memes and GIFs, Twitterati had quite a few punny responses to their video too.

From Lust Stories to Sacred Games and Ghoul for Netflix, Apte’s other works are also available on the platform.

