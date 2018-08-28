Netflix India seconds desi joke on ‘Radhika Apt Hai’ and Twitterati couldn’t have enough

Did you think Netflix India is more of Radflix? Well, they think so too! (Source: Netflix India/ Twitter) Did you think Netflix India is more of Radflix? Well, they think so too! (Source: Netflix India/ Twitter)

As Netflix India brings out more and more original content for its audience, it’s one face that keeps reappearing — Radhika Apte. The actor has been garnering praise for her latest performance in the new Netflix series Ghoul. Memes and jokes about Apte featuring in several series dominated Twitter for quite sometime, and now it seems Nelflix too realised it. So, along with Vikramaditya Motwane, they presented a video on “Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai”.

The sassy video, in which the Parched star is seen talking about her love for acting and the challenges it entails, gets a hilarious twist when she is asked to play every character in a film for ‘Radflix’. In case you can not fathom what happens next, check out the full video here:

Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai. pic.twitter.com/H5vAI81qMG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

Netizens loved that the company participated in the same joke that everyone else had been talking about. With funny memes and GIFs, Twitterati had quite a few punny responses to their video too.

It’s nice to see how they’ve owned up to a meme. Good stuff. https://t.co/UNIZ4E3JR2 — Ajay Menon (@dinosaras) August 28, 2018

Ali Saeed refused to give an aptitude test. He was too Ghoul for school. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

When people find out who actually owns @NetflixIndia: “Radhika Ap the???” 🙀 — G. D’Lima (@Glaximusmaximus) August 27, 2018

Set max itna suryavansham nahi dekha jitna Netflix pe Radhika Apte ko dekha 😆😆 — CHINMAY (@pednekar10) August 27, 2018

Ab bas nahttps://t.co/w1RDYJOJtV — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 27, 2018

Hahaha naam me hi apt hai — Bharti Sahai (@BhartiSahai) August 27, 2018

What a job @NetflixIndia ❤️❤️❤️ This is how social media is done correct! https://t.co/7jgRDnUz5R — Grishma Sawant (@Grishma_32) August 27, 2018

Make Omnipresent happen! What’s Your Rashee – The Radhika Apte Version. Frankly, I wouldn’t mind even if she does a 100 more originals. She is brilliant and deserves every bit of it. — Ayush Agarwal (@ayush_agarwal93) August 28, 2018

Netflix pe kya dikha? Radhika Radhika 🤘🏼😎🤘🏼 — Puneet (@PuneetVuneet) August 27, 2018

From Lust Stories to Sacred Games and Ghoul for Netflix, Apte’s other works are also available on the platform.

