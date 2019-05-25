Netflix India, Hotstar had a banter about relationship online and it was hilarious!

In the age of Tinder and Coffee Meets Bagel, navigating through the complex maze of relationships may not be easy. Perhaps the only long-term relationship many in today’s world have is the one with their streaming service! Yes, for all the love for binge-watching with a plethora of options, it might be true for many online. This was exactly what Netflix India pointed out recently. And one user, who although agreed about his relationship with the service, pleaded guilty of cheating. And things took a rather hilarious turn on Twitter.

Advertising

Listing various reasons to confirm the relationship, Netflix India wrote, “Hate to break it to you, but we may be in a serious relationship.”

✅ We hang out every weekend.

✅ We eat all our meals together.

✅ Your parents know about us. Hate to break it to you, but we may be in a serious relationship. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 23, 2019

Twitter user @marathimanu replied to the comment said he has been cheating with Hotstar!

We need to talk. I have been cheating on you with @HotstarPremium 😔 — मराठी माणूस 🇮🇳 (@marathimanu) May 23, 2019

Like any relationship, cheating too did not go down well. Both Netflix and Hotstar were a little jealous and fired shots at each other, well at least with some witty tweets. Although the person responsible for the banter disappeared from the scene, the two services decided to show who’s the boss online — leaving others in splits.

Sorry, not sorry. :) — Hotstar Premium (@HotstarPremium) May 23, 2019

Other users also joined in the banter and some tagged Amazon Prime Video too. Now, the hilarious thread is going viral.

I miss u at office. I miss u at work. I miss u when I am travelling and off grid. Why cn’t we be together 24×7? 😘 — दृश्य (@Drishhya) May 25, 2019

When you are in relationship with @PrimeVideoIN @NetflixIndia @HotstarPremium and your life is more than complete 😂😂😂 — Pavan (@pavan99912) May 25, 2019

It’s good to have freedom to choose partner 😋 @HotstarPremium @NetflixIndia — ALINJAR DAN (@AlinjarDan) May 25, 2019

This looks like Open relationship from #Netflix but #Hotstar is possessive yaaah it’s drawback of being Indian 😜 — TrUe The Point (@Jeegar2Joy) May 24, 2019

But I’ve been unfaithful, Amazon Prime is just too good to ignore sometimes. — Vaibhav Saith (@SaithIzGreat) May 23, 2019