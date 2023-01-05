‘Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge’: Netflix India, Blinkit and Zomato collaborate for a social media campaign and it’s hilarious

Brands often collaborate on social media for marketing strategies to gain a following and become viral. Recently, Netflix India, Blinkit and Zomato came together and showed their witty side as they turned a popular Hindi film dialogue ‘Tum doodh mangoge hum kheer denge’ into a spoof and tagline for something they are recognised for.

In billboard-style advertising, Blinkit, an instant delivery service app posted, “doodh mangoge, doodh denge” as it delivers groceries and milk to consumers. In the same way, food aggregator and delivery app Zomato posted, “kheer mangoge, kheer denge.”

However, Netflix took it a step further and said, “Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge” referring to its latest coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror series Wednesday based on the character Wednesday Addams starring Jenna Ortega.

“It’s a great day to go out and look at billboards,” Netflix India tweeted.

It’s a great day to go out and look at billboards 👍 pic.twitter.com/JKoAmDHwEc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 3, 2023

The tweet has received more than 18,000 likes since being posted.

“Next Season mangoge, cancel krdenge,” commented a user. “I wish you’d really delivered what your billboards promised. Netflix has lost its OG power, Blinkit is full of fake promises and zomato is on exploiting customers mode,” said another. “Can you pls confirm why you guys have cancelled #1899. this is really unfair, it seems you guys don’t care about massive fan following the show has. pls renew the series, I am requesting you,” another user posted requesting Netflix not to cancel the show 1899.

1899, released on November 17, 2022, tells the story of a mixed group of European migrants who are on a steamship to New York. The show was critically acclaimed and Netflix had previously announced that soon after its release, 1899 was listed as one of the most watched shows on Netflix in 58 countries.