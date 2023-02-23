Netflix India asks netizens to tweet like it’s 1995 and they watched DDLJ for first time, gets tons of responses

The film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is one of the most iconic blockbusters ever produced in Hindi cinema. The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer became synonymous with romance, love and family values and became such a huge hit breaking all records. The film still runs in Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir theatre and was recently re-released on February 10, coinciding with the Valentine’s Day.

For the romantics, the film became a quintessential guide on how to woo your love interest and almost everyone harboured a dream of getting lost somewhere in Europe with a romantic stranger like the two protagonists in the film.

Why we are talking about the film all of a sudden is because Netflix India asked netizens to tweet like it’s 1995 and you have watched the film for the first time. “Tweet like it’s 1995 and you just watched DDLJ for the first time,” Netflix India tweeted and it received a lot of interesting responses.

“Whatta movie, next SRK should do a love triangle with Rani and Kajol. He has the potential to be the romantic icon of this generation,” a user tweeted referencing the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ that came out in 1998. “Just watched Ddlj…. I am shocked to know that Raj is actually Gauri’s husband,” joked another.

Another user posted, “just watched DDLJ, and now changing my tinder bio to “hopelessly romantic….”

“Wonder what movie theater this will be playing in 2023,” commented another. Another netizen wrote, “Just watched DDLJ for the first time, for 3 and half hours I was like in cool calm and loving environment. What a peaceful music, locations, beats, songs, unbelievable for this decade. A must watch movie. A new trend set in bollywood. A movie doesn’t need VFX, only story acting.”

The film also gave many iconic moments, one of which was recreated by two content creators. Siddhesh Lokare and Onella Rodrigues at Maratha Mandir. When the scene of Shah Rukh, who played Raj Malhotra, coming to Punjab to meet Kajol, who played Simran, played, the two also went in front of the screen. Wearing a black leather jacket and holding a ukulele just like Raj, Lokare went and acted in front of the screen as the audience cheered for them. Holding his arms wide, Rodrigues comes running over to him and they hug each other amid loud cheers.