NetflixFree: Memes galore as platform kick off StreamFest

The unique offer led to the hashtag #NetflixFree trend on the micro-blogging platform.

Global streaming service — Netflix — has taken social media by storm after it announced a free stream fest, prompting memes and jokes online. However, users can watch shows and films free for only two days over the weekend.

The free Netflix offer started at 12:01 AM on Saturday, December 5 and the StreamFest will end on December 6 at 11:59 PM. It is also offering all the features that paid subscribers get. These include creating profiles, parental controls, creating lists, and also downloading movies and shows.

As people are enjoying the offer, they are expressing happiness using relatable memes on Twitter and Instagram. The unique offer led to the hashtag #NetflixFree trend on the micro-blogging platform. While some joked how they rushed to the online streaming platform to watch all shows in their bucket-list, others joked how they will back on piracy sites, once the fest ends.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

ARE DESI BLINKS JO JO ‘BLACKPINK’S LIGHT UP THE SKY” I77EGAL dekhe the ab aapka time aa gaya legal dekhne ke liye #netflixfree pic.twitter.com/ohwOYwE1p4 — forevaBLINK ( on my limit will follow back soon) (@lolococo__) December 5, 2020

#NetflixStreamFest#netflixfree for two days … Meanwhile people who already have subscription of Netflix: pic.twitter.com/UzY0QEOQZ5 — Samarth Mathur (@Samarthmathur_) December 5, 2020

Tag a torrent/telegram user ! 😂 #netflixfree pic.twitter.com/EOCz6kmBhy — Dis Page Vll Entertain U © (@DPVEU_) December 5, 2020

However, it must be noted that Netflix is giving only one stream in standard definition to anyone who signs up during the ongoing StreamFest. For those uninitiated, it means that only one user can watch videos from one account at a time and you cannot share your account with anybody. But the best part is unlike usual sign-ups this time, Netflix is allowing one to sign in and watch videos without even entering your bank card details.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd