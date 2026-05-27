‘Sniff-based interviews’: Nestlé India hires 2 furry chief happiness officers

Nestlé India has hired two golden retrievers as the company’s new ‘Chief Happiness Officers’. The recent LinkedIn announcement by chairman and managing director Manish Tiwary is winning hearts on social media.
Sharing the update, Tiwary said the appointments, which are made in association with the company’s pet care brand Purina, came after an elaborate “sniff-based interview process”, complete with “high-level discussions” and “tail-wagging presentations”.
Describing the credentials of the newly appointed “officers”, he wrote that the golden retrievers collectively possess more than “16 years of combined experience in reducing stress, boosting morale and spreading smiles for no reason”, alongside “industry-leading performance in unconditional paw-sitivity”.
Highlighting their tongue-in-cheek workplace responsibilities, Tiwary wrote, “Their agenda included: Strategic cuddle consultations (check their posey-comfort in the corner office….and I couldn’t be happier!), Random inspections of snack quality.”
He also shared that the dogs additionally demanded “instant belly rubs, ear tickles and slobbery reciprocal affection,” while the phrase “who’s a good boy?” would officially qualify as positive employee feedback for the day.
The post further joked about the duo’s talent for handling “workplace politics by liking everyone equally” and their habit of making “uninvited” appearances during meetings.
Further, Tiwary noted that the move highlights the company’s commitment to building happier workplaces. “At #NestléIndia, we often talk about creating #happierworkplaces. The Chief Happiness Officers showed us just how it’s really done,” he concluded.
See the post here:
The post quickly gained traction, garnering applause from several users. “Looks like the new Chief Happiness Officers have already cracked employee engagement better than many formal frameworks — with warmth, presence and unconditional paw-sitivity,” one user wrote. “Love the humor and warmth in this. The “Chief Happiness Officers” may be unofficial, but the impact of pets on stress, connection, and workplace energy is very real,” another user commented.
“True productivity begins when we swap corporate politics for unconditional ‘paw-sitivity’, proving that the ultimate secret to a happier workplace is a little less stress and a lot more heart,” a third user reacted.