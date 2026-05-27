‘Sniff-based interviews’: Nestlé India hires 2 furry chief happiness officers

Nestlé India has hired two golden retrievers as the company’s new ‘Chief Happiness Officers’. The recent LinkedIn announcement by chairman and managing director Manish Tiwary is winning hearts on social media.

Sharing the update, Tiwary said the appointments, which are made in association with the company’s pet care brand Purina, came after an elaborate “sniff-based interview process”, complete with “high-level discussions” and “tail-wagging presentations”.

Describing the credentials of the newly appointed “officers”, he wrote that the golden retrievers collectively possess more than “16 years of combined experience in reducing stress, boosting morale and spreading smiles for no reason”, alongside “industry-leading performance in unconditional paw-sitivity”.