‘This is not India’: Nepal man calls out Indian tourists for spitting, makes them clean it up

A video from Nepal has been making the rounds online, showing a resident calling out two Indian tourists for spitting on a road.
In the clip, a man identified as Raju Lamichhane approaches the pair and confronts them about their behaviour, stressing the importance of keeping public spaces clean. “Ye India nahi hai bhai, Nepal hai aur ganda mat karna, pani dalo udhar (This is not India, brother, this is Nepal. Don’t make it dirty, pour water there),” he tells them, asking them not just to apologise but to take responsibility and clean up.
The tourists, clearly uncomfortable, apologise several times. However, Lamichhane insists that words aren’t enough. He repeatedly asks them to wash the area properly, saying, “Ek bottle paani dalo udhar (Pour a bottle of water over there),” making sure they follow through.
At one point, he also highlights the contradiction of visitors from a “big country” behaving carelessly abroad. “Aap log India se ho… Itna bada desh se aate ho… idhar aake ganda kar diya (You people are from India… you come from such a big country… and you’ve come here and made this place dirty),” he says, urging them to act more responsibly.
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Shared on Tuesday (April 7), the video has quickly gained traction online, racking up over 6.1 million views and more than 2.3 lakh likes. It has sparked a wider conversation around civic sense, hygiene, and how people conduct themselves in public spaces, especially while travelling.
Social media users largely backed the man’s stance, praising him for taking a stand. Many criticised the tourists, calling their actions unhygienic and disrespectful. One social media user wrote, “This is love to the nation so take it positively.”
Another commented, “Nepal is doing so much better than us their pm is choosen by genz, the youth is good and people have decent civic sense.” A third added, “Bohot achha sikhaya, such me esa india me b hona chaiye (He did the right thing, honestly, something like this should happen in India too),” while someone else suggested, “The tourists should have been fined also like it is done in Singapore. Then they would learn the lesson rest of their lives.”
Disclaimer: This report is based on trending social media content that has not been independently verified; it is intended for informational purposes to highlight discussions on civic sense and public hygiene.