‘This is not India’: Nepal man calls out Indian tourists for spitting, makes them clean it up

A video from Nepal has been making the rounds online, showing a resident calling out two Indian tourists for spitting on a road.

In the clip, a man identified as Raju Lamichhane approaches the pair and confronts them about their behaviour, stressing the importance of keeping public spaces clean. “Ye India nahi hai bhai, Nepal hai aur ganda mat karna, pani dalo udhar (This is not India, brother, this is Nepal. Don’t make it dirty, pour water there),” he tells them, asking them not just to apologise but to take responsibility and clean up.

The tourists, clearly uncomfortable, apologise several times. However, Lamichhane insists that words aren’t enough. He repeatedly asks them to wash the area properly, saying, “Ek bottle paani dalo udhar (Pour a bottle of water over there),” making sure they follow through.