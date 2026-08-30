Heartbreaking Nepal flood video: Man loses Rs 25 lakh saved for wife’s kidney treatment

A flood-affected family in Nepal suffered a devastating financial loss after around Rs 25 lakh in cash, reportedly kept aside for the treatment of the victim’s wife, who has a kidney disease, was swept away in the floods.

In the viral video shared by @nepalin24r, the man said he saved the money to meet his wife’s medical expenses and ensure that she could continue receiving treatment. The loss has left the family facing an additional crisis as they struggle to arrange funds for her ongoing healthcare, the post said.

The family also reportedly lost gold and silver belongings in the disaster. The clip shows the man teary-eyed as he shares his ordeal.