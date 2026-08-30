Heartbreaking Nepal flood video: Man loses Rs 25 lakh saved for wife’s kidney treatment

A flood-affected family in Nepal suffered a devastating financial loss after around Rs 25 lakh in cash, reportedly kept aside for the treatment of the victim’s wife, who has a kidney disease, was swept away in the floods.
In the viral video shared by @nepalin24r, the man said he saved the money to meet his wife’s medical expenses and ensure that she could continue receiving treatment. The loss has left the family facing an additional crisis as they struggle to arrange funds for her ongoing healthcare, the post said.
The family also reportedly lost gold and silver belongings in the disaster. The clip shows the man teary-eyed as he shares his ordeal.
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The video has since gone viral, accumulating a deluge of reactions. Several users offered him monetary help, with one saying, “Best is to find his number and deposit the money in his account for his wife’s treatment. I don’t trust other ways to donate money because it never reaches them.”
Another user commented, “Breaks my heart, but I know for sure that the god I know will not leave them alone. Praying.”
“How hard it is for him talking while tears running down without warning…. sincerely wish and hope there are good souls out there who would help him out in this situation,” a third user reacted.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 275 Indian nationals and 128 people of Indian origin, most of them pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, remain missing. The figure is lower than the numbers released by the MEA on Friday, when at least 320 Indian nationals and more than 100 people of Indian origin were reported missing.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 675, with authorities continuing to recover bodies. Nearly 2,400 people are still reported missing after the floods swept through and destroyed parts of several districts on Wednesday morning.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on unverified social media footage depicting financial loss and personal hardship during a natural disaster. It is intended strictly for news purposes and does not constitute financial, medical, or legal advice.