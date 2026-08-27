Nepal floods sweep 5 elephants into a UP river. Here’s how they were rescued

A video showing a herd of elephants battling strong floodwaters has drawn attention online amid the devastation caused by a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border Wednesday.
The footage, reportedly recorded near the Nepal-India border, shows several elephants struggling in the water as they try to stay afloat and navigate the powerful current.
In the video shared on X, the person recording the scene says the elephants had been swept from Nepal toward the Kailashpuri barrage area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. He says four to five elephants were in the water and that efforts were underway to rescue them.
The animals were swept away after floodwaters from Nepal entered the Karnali River, also known as the Ghaghara River, in Uttar Pradesh.
Forest Department officials then launched a rescue operation, with teams working to bring the elephants to safety and move them back into the forest.
Look at this extraordinarily brave elephant herd, staying together, protecting their young and fighting raging waters ! Heartbreaking, yet an extraordinary story of resilience. Amid the devastating floods in Nepal, a herd of five wild elephants, three adults and two young calves,… pic.twitter.com/6hW4LQ920m
— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 27, 2026
After the videos circulated widely on social media, Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey shared an update about the elephants’ rescue.
“On August 25, 2026, at approximately 10:20 AM, Katarniaghat Range Headquarters received a wireless message via the Kailashpuri Barrier reporting that a herd of elephants—comprising 3 adults and 2 calves—were being swept by the strong river current towards the Girjapuri Barrage in Kaudiyala river. Current was too strong for the calves and they were flowing with it. The adults too followed them possibly to save them but even they were finding it difficult to swim,” Pandey wrote in a post on X.
He said the forest team immediately headed towards the Girjapuri Barrage after receiving the alert.
Swift Inter-Departmental Action Saves Swept-Away Elephant Family in Katarniaghat, UP
On August 25, 2026, at approximately 10:20 AM, Katarniaghat Range Headquarters received a wireless message via the Kailashpuri Barrier reporting that a herd of elephants—comprising 3 adults and… pic.twitter.com/3CCt4DGhY2
— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) August 25, 2026
“To counter the strong river flow, irrigation department was promptly contacted. Irrigation department was very swift and prompt and immediately closed the barrage gate thereby halting the rapid current. Once the current slowed down, adult elephants quickly got in control of the situation and guided the young calves to safety,” Pandey added.
According to him, the herd was then moved away from the barrage and towards the forest.
“Subsequently, by creating noise and commotion (hanka), the herd—which had reached the vicinity of the barrage gates—was driven back into the forest area. The herd of wild elephants has safely moved into the forest zone. Credit goes to entire Range staff for their quick thinking and prompt action and irrigation department for their prompt support,” he said.
The footage prompted concern among social media users, many of whom hoped the elephants would survive the ordeal. Several users also highlighted how the disaster had affected wildlife alongside the communities caught in the floods.
Pandey’s rescue update brought relief to social media users.
“Thank you everyone for helping these magnificent creatures,” one person wrote. “If that’s not a miracle sign I don’t know what is,” another commented.
“Tremendous effort. Hats off to the rescue team,” a third user said.
The elephant rescue comes as Nepal and Tibet continue to deal with the aftermath of devastating floods and mudslides near the border.
The flash flood caused widespread destruction, sweeping through settlements, roads and infrastructure. More than 300 people have died, while hundreds remain missing as rescue teams continue to search through the mud and debris left behind.