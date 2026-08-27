Nepal floods sweep 5 elephants into a UP river. Here’s how they were rescued

Forest Department officials then launched a rescue operation, with teams working to bring the elephants to safety and move them back into the forest.

A video showing a herd of elephants battling strong floodwaters has drawn attention online amid the devastation caused by a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border Wednesday.

The footage, reportedly recorded near the Nepal-India border, shows several elephants struggling in the water as they try to stay afloat and navigate the powerful current.

In the video shared on X, the person recording the scene says the elephants had been swept from Nepal toward the Kailashpuri barrage area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. He says four to five elephants were in the water and that efforts were underway to rescue them.