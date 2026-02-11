Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’

Nepal may have missed out on a historic win by the narrowest of margins, but one of their supporters ended up winning hearts off the field.
In a thrilling ICC T20 World Cup clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 8, Nepal pushed England to the brink before falling short by just four runs. The defeat left fans crushed, especially given how fiercely the team fought till the final ball. But as thousands began filing out of the stadium, one Nepal supporter chose to stay back, not in protest or disappointment, but to clean up.
A video that has gone viral shows the fan, wearing a Nepal team jersey, quietly picking up discarded cups, food wrappers, and other litter left behind in the stands. Without any fuss, he moved row by row, helping lighten the load for the Wankhede stadium cleaning staff.
NEPALI BRO WON THE HEART ❤️🇳🇵
– This video is from Wankhede Stadium, where the Nepal vs England match was played.
– After the match ended, this Nepali fan was seen picking up the garbage scattered around the stands.
No camera pressure. No drama. Just pure responsibility. 👏
— Jara (@JARA_Memer) February 10, 2026
Once the clip surfaced online, praise poured in. “This is what real sportsmanship and civic sense look like, no cameras, no applause-seeking, just responsibility. One person did what many ignore, and that’s why it stands out. Respect earned, not demanded,” an X user wrote.
Another user recalled, “They even cleaned the street after the GenZ protest back in September.” A third comment read, “Cleanliness is not something that should be restricted to one’s own home. This bro goes beyond his responsibility and cares for cleanliness in a foreign country while our own people are busy dirtying our country as if it doesn’t belong to them!!”
Others kept it simple. “This is called civic sense,” one user noted, while another wrote, “There are no words to appreciate this fan from Nepal. Heart-winning work.”
On the cricketing front, Nepal’s performance was one of the most gripping contests of the tournament so far. Taking on a heavyweight like England, they came within touching distance of a famous upset. The four-run loss also means Nepal’s wait for a T20 World Cup win continues; their last victories on the big stage came back in 2014 against Hong Kong and Afghanistan.
