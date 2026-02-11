Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’

Without any fuss, the fan moved row by row, helping lighten the load for the Wankhede stadium cleaning staff

Nepal may have missed out on a historic win by the narrowest of margins, but one of their supporters ended up winning hearts off the field.

In a thrilling ICC T20 World Cup clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 8, Nepal pushed England to the brink before falling short by just four runs. The defeat left fans crushed, especially given how fiercely the team fought till the final ball. But as thousands began filing out of the stadium, one Nepal supporter chose to stay back, not in protest or disappointment, but to clean up.

A video that has gone viral shows the fan, wearing a Nepal team jersey, quietly picking up discarded cups, food wrappers, and other litter left behind in the stands. Without any fuss, he moved row by row, helping lighten the load for the Wankhede stadium cleaning staff.