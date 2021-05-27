‘Pure talent’: Teenagers recreate stunt from Pawan Kalyan movie Vakeel Saab, win praise online

Directed by M Kiran, the viral video features Munna, Rabbani, Jaleel, Keziya, Jasmine, Mabasha, Sonu, enacting the scenes, which are at par with the original video.

A couple of teenagers from Nellore village in Andhra Pradesh recreated a stunt scene from the Telugu movie ‘Vakeel Saab’ and the video is now going viral. The 8-minute video, which was shared on the YouTube channel called ‘Nellore Kurrallu Entertainment’ (Nellore Boys Entertainment) on 23 May, is an impeccable replication of the stunts of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer.

The video, which has a rural backdrop, is complete with precise dialogue delivery, creative camera angles and editing techniques. It has so far garnered over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Sharing a portion of the now-viral video on Facebook, popular Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan also lauded the boys for their performance and creativity.

“This is pure talent! Loved every bit of this. Can imagine the amount of hard work these boys and girls would have taken! Fan Moment “whistle” #VakeelSaab #Fight,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Directed by M Kiran, the viral video features Munna, Rabbani, Jaleel, Keziya, Jasmine, Mabasha and Sonu enacting the scenes, which are at par with the original video, according to the viewers.

For the uninitiated, ‘Vakeel Saab‘ is a -language legal drama film written and directed by Venu Sriram. The film was a remake of the 2016 Hindi film ‘Pink’. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan.