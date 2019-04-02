A Kolkata student’s conversation with a neighbour about daily bike rides is amusing many

Asked by her neighbour about taking bike rides with different men, a Kolkata student’s Facebook post about her conversation is getting a lot of reactions. Unable to contain her curiousity, the neighbour asked the girl how many boyfriends she has, and the reality of why she was taking so many bike rides has left many in splits, but annoyed others.

“An aunty from my building today asked me how many boyfriends do I exactly have. And how come they are all so rich that they can afford bikes at such a young age,” Samriddha Bhattacharjee, a student wrote in a post on Facebook.

Seeing bikers both young and old, the inquisitive neighbour even asked if she liked “older men”. “She then took a pause and asked me if I am interested in ‘wayyy older men’ (not just old!) because she has seen men of that age category often ‘picking me up” on their bikes’,” the student wrote.

However, Bhattacharjee revealed that she was merely using app-based motorcycle taxis that were recently launched in Kolkata. The student said that the service was more affordable and cheaper than regular cabs, due to which it was a favoured option. However, she didn’t inform the neighbour about this.

“PS: I didn’t clarify anything to that aunty and I think it’s not gonna let her sleep at night(!), and the inner devil in me finds immense satisfaction just by the thought of it!”

Read the full post here:

The post garnered a lot of attention online and many women on Facebook found it relatable. While some said her approach was “epic”, others were irked by the neighbour’s interference. Another user sarcastically quipped, “Please let this aunty know that she should also keep a watch for me getting down from cars of unknown men of all ages any time between 6 to 10 pm.”