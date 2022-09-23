scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Neha Kakkar shares video of Pakistani couple lip-syncing her song ‘Baarish Mein Tum’. Watch

The Pakistani couple in the video have their own YouTube channel called Saraiki Baba Vlogs and they thanked Neha Kakkar for sharing their video.

Neha Kakkar, Pakistani couple, lip syncing song, Baarish Mein Tum, Rohanpreet Singh, Instagram viral, Pakistan, viral, trendingThe Pakistani couple in the video have their own YouTube channel called Saraiki Baba Vlogs.

Neha Kakkar’s latest song with her husband Rohanpreet Singh called ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ is getting lots of love and it is being used by content creators on social media too. A Pakistani couple also lip-synced to the song in a video that was also shared by Neha Kakkar on Instagram and it is now going viral.

Also Read |‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl from Pakistan does a cover of ‘Chupke Se’ from Saathiya. Netizens love it

Neha shared the video Thursday and it has received more than 5.5 million views. The clip shows the couple in a rural household. The man is making flatbreads sitting next to a fireplace surrounded by his kids. Then his wife comes and gives him a hug. “God bless this man, his beautiful wife and pyaare kids. Glad they chose our #BaarishMeinTum to capture their special moment!” Neha captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani reacted to the video and wrote, “This is everything.” Neha Kakkar’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar commented, “True love.. and truly a great love song.” “Love from Pakistan,” a user wrote. “This song is really so so fantastic always makes our mood happy,” another netizen posted.

The couple in the video is from Pakistan and they have their own YouTube channel called Saraiki Baba Vlogs. They have more than 6.5 thousand subscribers on YouTube. They even posted a video on YouTube thanking Neha Kakkar for sharing their video on Instagram and making it viral.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department

The song Baarish Mein Tum was released two weeks ago and its original video features Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 07:36:29 pm
Next Story

Exams put off as strike over teacher suicide hampers Jammu University academics

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement