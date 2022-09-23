Neha Kakkar shares video of Pakistani couple lip-syncing her song ‘Baarish Mein Tum’. Watch

Neha Kakkar’s latest song with her husband Rohanpreet Singh called ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ is getting lots of love and it is being used by content creators on social media too. A Pakistani couple also lip-synced to the song in a video that was also shared by Neha Kakkar on Instagram and it is now going viral.

Neha shared the video Thursday and it has received more than 5.5 million views. The clip shows the couple in a rural household. The man is making flatbreads sitting next to a fireplace surrounded by his kids. Then his wife comes and gives him a hug. “God bless this man, his beautiful wife and pyaare kids. Glad they chose our #BaarishMeinTum to capture their special moment!” Neha captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani reacted to the video and wrote, “This is everything.” Neha Kakkar’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar commented, “True love.. and truly a great love song.” “Love from Pakistan,” a user wrote. “This song is really so so fantastic always makes our mood happy,” another netizen posted.

The couple in the video is from Pakistan and they have their own YouTube channel called Saraiki Baba Vlogs. They have more than 6.5 thousand subscribers on YouTube. They even posted a video on YouTube thanking Neha Kakkar for sharing their video on Instagram and making it viral.

The song Baarish Mein Tum was released two weeks ago and its original video features Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar.